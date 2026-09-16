The fallout between Nick "Nmplol" Polom and MisterArther has taken a new turn since Henry Resilient made it clear that a specific interaction with GTA RP streamer Nora, also known as NoraExplorer, might be connected to the reasons the two creators broke up their friendship. The information was shared while breaking down the case by Resilient, referring to MisterArther's plans to team up with Nora in a Fortnite tournament.

The friendship falling apart became publicly known on September 13, 2026, when Nmplol banned, blocked, and unfollowed his fellow creator on social media. On September 14, Nmplol confirmed that the two creators had stopped communicating. Later, on September 15, MisterArther talked about the situation, calling it "sickening" and telling Nmplol to "stop trying to manipulate" and "stop lying." However, the reason provided by Henry is based on events that occurred prior to that.

Henry Resilient connects MisterArther's Nora interaction to his fallout with Nmplol

At the nine-minute mark of his video called The Truth about Nmplol and MisterArther Fallout, Henry Resilient shows a Discord message posted by MisterArther on September 9, saying, "I messaged someone very special if they'd like to be my Fortnite duo partner."

Henry Resilient thinks Nmp and MisterArther's breakup could have been made official when Arther invited Nora to be his Fortnite duo in Jnyxzi's upcoming tournament



"Here's the invite..now here is Nora talking about it..now people are wondering why she's so important..apparently… pic.twitter.com/iT0MjPgJGQ — yeet (@Awk20000) September 15, 2026

Then, Resilient links the aforementioned message to a clip from Nora's Just Chatting stream, where she announced MisterArther would be her duo partner for a Fortnite tournament hosted by Nicholas "Jynxzi."

These connections lead to the theory provided by Henry Resilient. Namely, he discusses the information about Nora being blacklisted from GTA RP and people's thoughts that Nmplol might have been somehow involved in this matter. Resilient mentions people speculating about Nmplol having a romantic relationship with Nora, while clarifying that this reason makes people focus on her.

In addition to the above, Resilient wondered whether the interaction of MisterArther with Nora played into their falling apart, even though there is no confirmation in this matter.

Henry Resilient's Take On Nmplol Losing His Oldest Friend

Further in the same video, at the 16-minute mark, Henry Resilient describes the event as a "breakup" rather than a common disagreement between two creators.

According to him, it could happen due to the "shockwave effect" on Nmplol since MisterArther was referred to as his oldest friend. It should be noted that it was Nmplol who was the first to make clear he wanted nothing more to do with Arther, before the latter mentioned it publicly.

Namely, Henry framed the situation the following way: "If your oldest friend wants nothing to do with you, what does that say?" Then, Henry Resilient noted that people could perceive the situation in a different light, since Nick was the first to end their friendship.

Currently, the connection to Nora is only Henry Resilient's suggestion as a reason for the breakdown, not the confirmed one. Nmplol did not respond to Henry Resilient's remarks regarding this situation.