Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions is bringing its 16th boxing event to Miami, and the early fight card is already looking like one of those lineups where you keep scrolling just to see who got matched with who. Brand Risk 16 is scheduled for October 16 in Miami, Florida, with fights involving creators, musicians, internet personalities and some very unexpected pairings. The event will also be free to watch, with Brand Risk Promotions saying the show will be streamed across Kick, Twitch, YouTube and other official streaming channels. The first group of matchups includes names like YK Osiris, Jack Doherty, Celina Powell and the Island Boys, giving the card a very different feel from a traditional boxing event. And Ross' promotion has made it clear this is not the full lineup yet.

Adin Ross Brand Risk 16 Date and Location

Brand Risk 16 is set for October 16 in Miami, Florida. The location matters here because Miami has already been used for Brand Risk events, and Ross' promotion is once again putting the show there.

The other big detail is the broadcast. Viewers won't need to pay for access, as the event is being livestreamed for free through Kick, Twitch, YouTube and other official channels.

Adin Ross has put together one of the most insane influencer boxing cards ever for his next Brand Risk event on October 16th ????????



- Wendy Ortiz vs Yera

- Deshae Frost vs YK Osiris

- Jack Doherty

- Celina Powell vs Woah Vicky

- Ashley Trevino vs Bree Olson pic.twitter.com/eyFbYzVa3H — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 15, 2026

Adin Ross Brand Risk 16 Fight Card: Every Announced Matchup So Far

The first batch of Brand Risk 16 matchups is already out, and the card has a mix of creators, musicians and internet personalities. The announced fights so far are:

Wendy Ortiz vs. Yera

Deshae Frost vs. YK Osiris

Jack Doherty vs. Island Boy Kodiyakredd

Celina Powell vs. Woah Vicky

Ashley Trevino vs. Bree Olson

But this is still not the complete card. Brand Risk Promotions said more fights will be revealed soon, meaning the lineup could get even bigger before the October 16 event in Miami.

The promotion itself teased the next announcements, writing, “We're not done yet. More fights will be announced soon.” So these are just the matchups confirmed at this stage.

Fousey Reacts to Adin Ross' Brand Risk 16 Matchups

Viral creator Fousey also reacted after seeing the initial lineup. His reaction focused on how unexpected the matchmaking was, especially considering how difficult it would be to follow the previous event.

He wrote, “HOLY SH*T. Didn't know how they'd top the last one, and here we are.” He then added that the matchmaking had been… before his comment cut off.

That reaction fits the early card pretty well. There are already several names people might not expect to see sharing a boxing event, and Brand Risk is openly saying the announcements aren't finished yet. For now, October 16 is the date to keep in mind, with Miami set to host the 16th edition.