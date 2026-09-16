X has been taken over by a clip nobody expected from two streamers who are usually the best of friends on camera. Chrisnxtdoor and Kai Cenat have been close for years, appearing in each other's content constantly, and the two have built a chunk of their appeal on exactly this kind of unfiltered back-and-forth. Kai Cenat is the most-followed streamer on Twitch with an audience of 21 million, which means nothing happens on his broadcasts quietly. Everything gets clipped within seconds.

How the situation started

The two were live together when Kai tried to end his part of the stream and leave. That sort of exit is usually its own running joke between them, with one dragging out the goodbye while the other tries to keep the stream going for a few more minutes. The mood on this occasion did not stay playful for long. Chrisnxtdoor did not want him to go, the pushback escalated past the usual level, and what happened next turned a routine sign-off into the most shared clip of the day.

What happened when Kai tried to leave

Chrisnxtdoor threw a chair at him as he was leaving, and it hit him. Kai was left injured on camera in front of an audience of millions, and the reaction from viewers was immediate, with the clip spreading across every platform within minutes. The debate underneath it split almost straight away between people treating it as friends going too far during a joke and people pointing out that throwing furniture at somebody is not a joke regardless of who is doing it or how close the two are.

Christnextdoor INJURED Kai Cenat after throwing a chair at him for trying to leave his stream ???? pic.twitter.com/GG9PRx5NjN — views (@viewsceo) September 16, 2026

What has not been confirmed

The severity of the injury has not been confirmed, and neither has any medical treatment. Nobody has said whether the chair was thrown in anger or as part of a bit that got away from them. Chrisnxtdoor has not publicly addressed it, Kai Cenat has not given an update on his condition, and Twitch has said nothing about whether the incident breaks any of its rules.