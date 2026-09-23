Adrien Broner is a former four-division boxing world champion who now spends far more of his time on livestreams than in a ring, and barely a week goes by without another night out getting away from him. DeenTheGreat is the Kick streamer he does most of that with. The two of them have built a run of content together and have fallen out on camera more than once already this year. On Tuesday night, they were on a party bus with a group of friends, and two small things went wrong in a row.

Adrien Broner CRASHED OUT and got into a HEATED exchange with DeenTheGreat and his right hand man, after they got into a disagreement about going to different locations and AB's phone going missing ????????



"Hey stop this MF car bruh, who got my MF phone bruh, quit playing w me,… pic.twitter.com/aelX3fixij — . (@wydlamar) September 23, 2026

An argument about where to go, then a phone that went missing

The first was a disagreement about the destination. Adrien Broner wanted the bus to go one way, and everybody else wanted it to go another, and on any other night that would have been the end of it.

Then his phone disappeared. Adrien Broner decided somebody on the bus had taken it, and he wanted the driver to stop until whoever had it gave it back.

"Hey stop this MF car bruh, who got my MF phone bruh, quit playing w me."

He slapped one man and grabbed hold of the other

Adrien Broner moved down the bus, getting in people's faces, shirtless and furious, while several people, including women in party clothes, tried to stay out of his path.

He settled on DeenTheGreat's right-hand man, who works with the streamer and appears in his content constantly. Adrien Broner slapped him across the face. DeenTheGreat stepped in to stop it, and Broner grabbed hold of him as well, which is when the rest of the group had to pull the three of them apart. He kept coming back to the same two lines, "My phone, man" and "Ain't nobody gonna stop me."

Nobody has said whether the phone turned up

The phone is the one thing nobody has accounted for. There is no word on whether it was found, whether it had been taken at all, or whether anybody on that bus ever had it.

Neither Adrien Broner nor DeenTheGreat has said anything about the night since. The man who was slapped has not spoken either, and nobody has said whether police were called at any point.