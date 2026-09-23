Nicholas Stewart (Jynxzi) was 17 when he started streaming Rainbow Six Siege out of Tarpon Springs, Florida, under the name Jynxzi. For the whole of his first year, an average of one person watched him, and in some months he still went live for 150 hours. He is 24 now, and that same channel has 11.4 million followers and is the most-watched on Twitch this year. He streams for about 13 hours a day and has not taken a day off since the start of last year. Almost none of it happened the way people assume it did.

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"Holy sh*t bro, streamers nowadays, p-dfiles, be*ting dogs, shocking dogs" pic.twitter.com/YWsq5KxvQz — yeet (@Awk20000) September 23, 2026

Four years of nobody watching

The channel went up on January 22, 2019, and for most nights after that he played Siege to an empty room. The next year was better only in the sense that 50 people is more than one, and by early 2023, four years in, his best month still peaked at around 5,000.

When somebody asked him later whether he had ever thought about quitting, he said that he had, all the time.

What TikTok did, Twitch did not

The stream was not what grew his audience. The clips were. He began cutting short videos for TikTok, and as those spread, the people watching them went looking for where they had come from.

On April 12, 2023, he passed a million Twitch followers and became the most-subscribed streamer on the platform, ahead of Kai Cenat and xQc. By February 2024, he had 179,543 active subscribers, which is still his personal best, and he was number one on Twitch by hours watched. Four Streamer Awards followed. He did all of it on a game that was not even in Twitch's top 25 categories, and without a single collaboration with anyone bigger than him.

The money, and where it is going now

In April 2025, Jynxzi stood up in the middle of a stream and forgot that his Twitch dashboard was still on screen, which is how everyone found out he had earned $452,448 in a single month. That figure covers subscriptions, bits, and ads, and includes nothing from sponsors, YouTube or merchandise. His management company has separately said it booked more than $1 million in brand deals in its first month representing him.

Anything written about his net worth, on the other hand, is invented, because those figures come from aggregator sites and none of them match each other. What can be checked is straightforward enough. Brillstein signed him in December 2024; there is a club in the Kings League with his name on it, and G FUEL has him exclusively.

Most of the money is now going into events. His League of Legends tournament in May pulled 417,711 viewers to his own channel, the biggest audience he has ever had, with MrBeast and xQc among the 40 creators taking part. This month he put up $100,000 for a Fortnite competition, and Riot has cleared him to broadcast from Worlds in New York. He streamed on all 365 days of 2025, then set himself a target of 730, and he is now on day 627.