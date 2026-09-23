Clavicular is a looksmaxxing streamer, one of the creators who built an audience by telling young men how to change their faces and their bodies. His real name is Braden Peters, and the channel is how he makes his living, all of it done in front of a camera. For most of this month, his name has been attached to something other than the content, and he has not stayed quiet about it. This week he decided to stop answering in pieces and make his case in public instead.

Clavicular shares messages from his alleged accuser as he faces charges of rape, drugging, and providing alcohol to a minor. pic.twitter.com/vf1YLWYHPn — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 22, 2026

Clavicular shared screenshots of his messages

Clavicular published screenshots of private messages he says were sent to him by the woman who has accused him. The screenshots show a phone with the contact saved under a shortened version of her first name. They are dated late December and early January, months after the alleged incident.

In the exchange as he has presented it, she asks how he is, tells him she wants him, says she is tired of being on her own, and suggests they could keep things between them without putting any of it on social media. He replies that he has been pretty busy. A later message asks him to help set up a Kick channel. He has laid it all out as evidence that the case against him is petty and driven by money.

The texts do not answer the charges

What Clavicular has shared has nothing to do with the night in question. It is about what happened months afterward.

Courts do not treat continued contact between a complainant and the person she has accused as proof that nothing happened. It is common in these cases and well documented, and on its own it settles nothing either way. The charges concern consent on one particular night, and nothing in a December message addresses that.

Nobody has verified the screenshots

The messages have not been authenticated by anyone other than Clavicular. Nobody has verified that the account they came from belonged to his accuser, and the screenshots show only the portions he chose to publish. The woman has not responded publicly. Clavicular has not been convicted of anything; the charges against him remain unproven, and he has denied them. His arraignment is scheduled for October 14.