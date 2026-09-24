Celina Powell was stopped from getting into her pink Lamborghini Urus during a Blueface-linked Kick stream in Miami, and viewers called the police. Multiple Miami-Dade Sheriff's cars arrived, officers spoke to her in the lot, and Blueface was nowhere in sight. Celina Powell was stopped from getting behind the wheel of her pink Lamborghini Urus during a Blueface-linked Kick stream in a Miami parking lot late on September 23, 2026, after viewers watching the broadcast called the police. One of Blueface's associates reached the open driver's door before she did and blocked her from getting in.

Celina Powell almost got ARRESTED on stream after cops stopped her from driving while drunk, with Blueface NOWHERE to be seen as the situation quickly turned into a DISASTER ???????? pic.twitter.com/gL6LMbk5JV — MP ???? (@mythpixelz) September 24, 2026

Celina Powell was stopped before she reached the driver's side of her Urus

The stream had moved into a commercial lot off a main road, the kind of stop that usually lasts ten minutes and ends up in nobody's clips. Celina Powell was unsteady on her feet and talking over the group around her when she headed for the car.

The Urus is hard to miss, pink from bumper to bumper, and it was sitting there with the driver's door already open. One of Blueface's associates got to it first and stopped her from getting in.

By that point people watching the stream said they had already called the police. Patrol cars were pulling into the lot within minutes, parking across it while the broadcast carried on and the rest of the group stood around watching.

Miami-Dade deputies spoke to Celina Powell but made no arrest

Officers got out and spoke to Celina Powell in the middle of the lot. She stayed on her feet throughout, walking around freely, gesturing and talking back at them, and the conversation ran on for several minutes.

At no point was she asked to sit down or moved away from the rest of the group. Nobody handcuffed her, there was no roadside sobriety test and no breath test, and she was never put in the back of a car.

Celina Powell was not arrested. No charges have been filed, no police report covering the night has been made public, and the deputies left without taking anybody with them.

Why Celina Powell's pink Lamborghini draws police attention

Celina Powell was arrested in Miami on August 6, 2026 after officers ran the registration on that same pink Urus and found the registered owner's license was suspended. She had roughly ten active suspensions in Florida and another in Colorado, and she was booked on a charge of knowingly driving with a suspended license.

The suspensions trace back in part to a court date she missed last December, which turned into warrants. That record is why a lot full of deputies around that particular car matter at all.

It has also been a rough month for her away from the road, after a permanent ban from Hard Rock Stadium for disorderly conduct at a Dolphins game. Celina Powell has said nothing publicly about Tuesday night since it happened.