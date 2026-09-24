Caroline Kwan said Asmongold is audience-captured and does not keep the same energy in person. He answered on stream with a long rant about women, false bravado, and why he sees no reason to debate her at all. Asmongold has hit back at streamer Caroline Kwan after she said he is audience-captured and does not carry the same energy face to face as he does online. On stream this week, the Twitch and Kick personality said people who escalate arguments in public would fold if anyone did it to them, telling her, "you'd be in the corner crying, calling the police."

Asmongold responds to Caroline Kwan calling him out for being audience captured and not keeping the same energy in person



"The issue is that people like her think that escalating situations and being aggressive publicly is somehow a level of control. If somebody was actually… pic.twitter.com/J5ZVfNHV3I — yeet (@Awk20000) September 23, 2026

Caroline Kwan said Asmongold does not keep the same energy in person

Caroline Kwan's point was about the gap between how he talks online and how he behaves face to face. Asmongold did not dispute that he behaves differently in person. He disputed what it means.

Asmongold's answer went straight at the idea that being loud in public is a kind of power. "The issue is that people like her think that escalating situations and being aggressive publicly is somehow a level of control," he said.

Asmongold then set out what he thinks happens when that gets tested. "If somebody was actually aggressive and escalated a conversation to her, she would probably be crying on camera about how she's a victim. If a guy did actually come at you with the level of aggression that they have on the internet and that they have for other men, you'd be in the corner crying, calling the police."

Asmongold turned the audience capture line back on Caroline Kwan

The second half of Asmongold's answer was aimed at the phrase itself. Asmongold said he could admit common ground with Caroline Kwan and that she could not do the same, because of what her audience expects from her.

"I'm sure if I had a conversation with Caroline, she would at least partially see where I'm coming from, and I could see where she's coming from... the problem is that being on the internet, I can admit that and you can't," he said.

Asmongold also went after what he called false bravado, in the most heated stretch of the whole thing. "This false bravado that women like to have about how, oh, men aren't like this in real life. Ya bc we're gentlemen, and we don't treat women that way... It's unbecoming and rude... oh wow, you're not acting like a 3rd world sav*ge in real life."

Why Asmongold says there is no reason to engage with her

Asmongold was blunt about what the whole exchange is worth to him. He said the only thing keeping it going is that his audience finds it fun to watch.

"I don't want to have like some debate and argument... the only reason I'm making content out of you now is that it's entertaining to my audience; I don't actually care about your opinion," he said. He added that without pay or content there would be "no reason to engage in PvP."

Asmongold closed the stream using the harshest line of all. He compared her off-stream reach to a stranger nobody stops for. "People don't give a sh*t about you off-stream; they don't care about you," Asmongold said before comparing it to walking past a homeless man shouting on a street corner.