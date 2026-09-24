Celina Powell told Jack Doherty and Blueface that N3on is the only streamer she has slept with, calling him "a demon" and denying hookups with three other streamers. Both men reacted with shock. N3on denied the claim earlier this year and has said nothing since. Celina Powell has reaffirmed her claim that she slept with Kick streamer N3on, telling Jack Doherty and Blueface during a stream on September 23, 2026 that "The only streamer I f*cked is N3on... N3on is a demon." Both men reacted with visible shock and laughter.

Jack Doherty and Blueface were both shocked after Celina Powell revealed that she and N3on smashed.



“The only streamer I f-cked is N3on... N3on is a demon.” pic.twitter.com/Mr4MS9d05V — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 23, 2026

Celina Powell shut down three other names before landing on N3on

Celina Powell's conversation had already run through her sex life and her list of famous names when it turned to streamers. Celina drew a line under it with one name and no hedging.

Jack Doherty and Blueface both laughed when Celina Powell said N3on does better with women than either of them. Jack Doherty shot back that this would only be true if N3on was sleeping with her. Blueface asked if she regretted exposing anyone. She named Snoop Dogg, said it nearly cost him his marriage, and claimed she has a recording. She also claimed a past hookup with DJ Akademiks and said she has more than one tattoo of his name.

N3on never gave Adin Ross a straight answer about the claim

None of this is new. Celina Powell first said it on a podcast on March 11, 2026, telling the host, "But I f*ked N3on, and he's not... yeah, and he's not who y'all think he is. That boy puts on the perfect... he deserves an Oscar."

Adin Ross put it to N3on live on Kick within a day. N3on never gave a straight yes or no. He accused Adin Ross of "farming this clip" and turned the talk back on him instead. N3on was clearer about a month later. He said he did not do it, called Celina Powell "a cool girl," said he has "mad love" for her, and said their contact was limited to some texting. He has said nothing since this week's clip.

Why Celina Powell's claims come with a warning

Nothing backs the claim up except Celina Powell's own word. There are no photos, no dates, nobody else has confirmed it, and N3on's answer in April is the closest thing to a response anyone has.

Celina Powell built her name on this kind of claim, and she has been caught out before. In 2017, she said she was pregnant by Offset and posted what she called a paternity test. She later admitted she made the whole thing up. N3on is 22 and streams mostly on Kick. Celina Powell is 31. Until he answers it himself, nothing can be believed.