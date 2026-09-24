Twitch streamer KitsuFox has accused her ex-boyfriend, Nosir “Nosiiree,” of repeatedly contacting her after their breakup and turning their relationship into a cycle she says she cannot escape. During a September 23, 2026, livestream, she claimed she changed her phone number and blocked him across platforms, yet he allegedly kept finding ways to reach her and even showed up at her door. Nosiiree later responded on his own livestream, rejecting the stalker label and saying he still loves KitsuFox. He also argued that their relationship was personal and should have stayed off the internet, while saying he did nothing wrong.

KitsuFox speaks out against her ex-boyfriend Nosiiree and accuses him of manipulating and stalking her



"He continues to find ways to contact me.. Even if I change my number and block him on everything.. If you're not gonna change, please stop showing up at my door." pic.twitter.com/84lRF6zveT — bloom ???? (@bloomjpg) September 23, 2026

KitsuFox explains her claims about Nosiiree after the breakup

KitsuFox is a Twitch personality, while Nosiiree, 21, is a streamer and rapper of Jamaican descent associated with the OSCS (On Some Chill S***) group.

The pair were previously in a relationship, but KitsuFox said during her livestream that they are no longer together. A four-minute-13-second clip from that broadcast was shared on X by @bloomjpg on September 23.

Her main complaint was what happened after the breakup. KitsuFox said Nosiiree kept finding ways to contact her after she blocked him and changed her number.

She also alleged that he made fake numbers to reach her, and said he would show up at her door. “Please stop showing up to my door,” she said, calling the situation a “very bad cycle” she had tried to leave.

KitsuFox also described what she saw as double standards inside the relationship. She argued Nosiiree would have reacted very differently if she had behaved similarly around other men, saying, “he would ******* hate me” and would have ended the relationship. She added that his attempts to reconnect were difficult because she still loved him and sometimes took them as a sign that he did not want to lose her.

Nosiiree addresses the allegations as his ex-girlfriend KitsuFox comes into his chat to defend him



"I love her.. I'm not a stalker.. She's kinda sensitive when it comes to certain things.. This is a personal situation that should have been kept off the internet."



"I'm not mad… https://t.co/QIBeq6waWJ pic.twitter.com/64WVwmB5Xx — bloom ???? (@bloomjpg) September 24, 2026

Nosiiree gives his side of the breakup controversy

Nosiiree pushed back during a livestream of his own on September 23. He directly rejected the accusation, saying, “I want to say I'm not a stalker.” He described KitsuFox as “kind of sensitive when it comes to certain things,” while stressing there was no hate toward her and repeating that he still loved her.

He also took issue with their relationship dispute becoming public. Nosiiree called it “really personal” and said it should have “been kept off the internet.” He added that he personally thought he had not done anything wrong.

That leaves the dispute centered on two different accounts. KitsuFox says she tried to cut contact and was repeatedly reached anyway, while Nosiiree denies being a stalker and says the situation was personal. Neither side's account changes what the other said during the September 23 livestreams.