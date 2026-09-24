Ludwig has walked back his support for Clavicular as a Streamer of the Year 2026 contender after reports surfaced that the streamer is facing three counts tied to an alleged encounter involving a minor. During a September 23 livestream, Ludwig said he would redo his nominations for The Streamer Awards 2026, admitting he had placed Clavicular in every category he nominated for. 11 days earlier, Ludwig had praised Clavicular's impact on livestreaming and argued he deserved a nomination for the award. Now, after discussing the reported case, Ludwig said, “now I'm disgusted,” and made clear he had changed his position.

Ludwig reacts to Clavicular's case following his statement of calling him a Top 5 Streamer of the year ????



"Im against it full stop. We're going to have to redue our nominations because I did put him for every one but now I'm disgusted and don't want to put him for any of them" pic.twitter.com/X6EbapYtg0 — yoxic (@yoxics) September 23, 2026

Ludwig Says He Will Redo His Streamer Awards Nominations

The biggest change from Ludwig came when he connected the reported charges directly to his own Streamer Awards nominations. He said Clavicular had been included in every category he submitted, but that was no longer something he wanted after hearing about the case.

Ludwig appeared uncertain about the exact legal wording while discussing the situation, but he described two of the reported charges before making his position clear. “I'm against that, full stop,” he said during the livestream.

He then added that the nominations would have to be changed because of the reports. “We're going to have to redo our nominations,” Ludwig said, before explaining why he no longer wanted Clavicular included.

That reaction is a sharp change from Ludwig's comments on September 12. At the time, he argued Clavicular deserved consideration for Streamer of the Year 2026 because he had the “largest impact” on the livestreaming community.

Ludwig Says Kick Should Ban Clavicular If He Is Convicted

Ludwig also went beyond discussing his own nominations. He brought Kick into the conversation and said the platform would need to take action if Clavicular were ultimately convicted over the reported charges.

“If he's convicted, dude, Kick just has to start banning people,” Ludwig said. He argued that the platform “has to draw a line somewhere” when dealing with serious allegations involving minors.

Ludwig's point was specifically tied to a conviction rather than simply the reports of charges. He said Kick should not become a platform where someone could continue streaming after being convicted of such conduct.

As of the latest information provided, Clavicular had not responded to Ludwig's comments. That leaves Ludwig's nominations as the immediate change following his livestream, while his stronger comments about Kick were framed around what should happen if a conviction occurs.