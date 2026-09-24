IShowSpeed has been spotted filming with Usain Bolt at a school track for his YouTube series “Speed Goes Pro,” according to footage posted on September 23 by @IShowSpeedHQ. The sighting has been linked to Season 2 of the series by Speed update accounts, which posted similar clips around the same time. Cameras were present as Speed and Bolt appeared together on the track, with students watching from around the venue. The new footage gives the first clear look at Bolt being involved in the latest “Speed Goes Pro” production, after the two previously discussed working together on a track challenge.

????| BREAKING: Speed was spotted filming with Usain Bolt at a school track for his YouTube series “Speed Goes Pro” ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7w2xnexiWL — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) September 23, 2026

IShowSpeed and Usain Bolt appear together during Speed Goes Pro filming

The biggest detail from the new footage is Bolt's presence alongside Speed during what appears to be an organized production shoot. A camera crew and other staff can be seen around the track, while students gathered near the bleachers and a tent filmed the scene on their phones.

The original post from @IShowSpeedHQ described the sighting as: “BREAKING: Speed was spotted filming with Usain Bolt at a school track for his YouTube series ‘Speed Goes Pro'.”

The series puts him through training with elite athletes and coaches before he takes on legends from different sports. The first season featured names including Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, Nastia Liukin, Joey Chestnut and Randy Orton.

Usain Bolt already offered to train IShowSpeed

Bolt's involvement doesn't come completely out of nowhere. The sprint legend had already offered Speed a chance to work together during a May 2025 livestream.

Speed shared a video message from Bolt in which the Olympic star told him, “We can link up any time… I can coach you to go faster.” Speed accepted the offer, setting up a connection that later continued away from the livestream.

The pair were also seen together on a track later in 2025. Clips from that meeting showed Bolt joking about Speed's running ability, while Speed pushed back and argued that the sprint legend was underestimating him.

Now, with Bolt appearing during a “Speed Goes Pro” shoot, that earlier offer has taken on a more direct connection to Speed's sports series. The exact challenge Bolt and Speed are filming has not been detailed in the supplied information, but the production is being treated by update accounts as part of Season 2.

Speed had previously said the second season was being filmed and would bring new elements, including a boxing segment. For now, the Bolt footage is the clearest sign yet that the next run of “Speed Goes Pro” is taking shape.