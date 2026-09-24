Asmongold says Cinna's public reactions are a performance, and he brought up a moment when she criticized Lacy for using the R-word and then used it herself. He called her "2 faced and fake" and said she owes him an apology. Asmongold has accused Cinna of running a performance rather than holding a position, pointing to an earlier moment when she went after Lacy for using the ret**ded word and later used the same word herself. On stream this week, the Twitch and Kick personality said she is "tryna have it both ways" and called her "2 faced and fake." He widened it to a group of streamers who he said "say whatever is in the best interest of being seen as a good person on social media," then said Cinna should be apologizing to him. Cinna has not responded.

Asmongold thinks it's all a performance for Cinna, throws it back to when she got mad at Lacy for using the R word and then used it herself



"She tryna have it both ways..she's being 2 faced and fake..I just hope that everybody can see how completely just fake these people… pic.twitter.com/TukvOsrFiE — yeet (@Awk20000) September 24, 2026

Asmongold pointed back to the R word and Cinna's response to Lacy

Asmongold's case rests on a comparison rather than an insult. He said Cinna reacted publicly when Lacy used the R word, then used it herself later without the same reaction from anyone.

That is the whole problem according to him. "She tryna have it both ways... she's being 2 faced and fake," he said. He did not treat it as a one-off slip either. Asmongold framed it as the way she operates, and said he hopes people are starting to notice.

"I just hope that everybody can see how completely fake these people are... the way that they act is not the way that they are," he said.

Code-switching and a Hillary Clinton comparison

The part likely to travel furthest is where Asmongold stopped talking about Cinna alone. He said the behavior is common among a group of streamers, and that it is a calculation rather than a belief.

"They say whatever is in the best interest of being seen as a good person on social media..I view them as genuinely bad people," he said.

He then brought up code-switching and cut it off with a two-word comparison. "Ok Hillary Clinton," Asmongold said, before adding that "they hurt other people with their behavior."

Why Asmongold says Cinna owes him an apology

Asmongold ended up somewhere nobody expected by turning the whole thing into an inconvenience for himself. He said that if Cinna is upset, she is upset with the wrong person.

"If she's mad, she should be saying sorry to me for making me have to hold her accountable," he said. Asmongold said, "I never wanted to have to do this, like I'm busy. I have to take time out of my busy, successful, amazing life."

Cinna has said nothing about any of it. That leaves his version standing as the only account of the ret**ded word comparison, and leaves the Lacy part of it resting entirely on his memory of what happened.