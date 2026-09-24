Asmongold's World of Warcraft Forever guild Olympus is facing criticism after Sodapoppin called players linked to the community “very obnoxious” and “very spammy” during a livestream. The comments came as Olympus, which Asmongold says has more than 30,000 members across 30+ full guilds, became a bigger presence in the game. Some players have also pushed for Asmongold to be removed from WoW, while an addon surfaced that automatically hides messages from Olympus members. Asmongold called the addon discriminatory, saying, “This is either a hate crime or racism.” He also described Olympus as the “most inclusive community” on classic.

Olympus now has 30+ full guilds with over 30,000 members



We are also the most inclusive community on classic with our introduction of and



Tomorrow, and will be created to include the ladies as well — Zack (@Asmongold) September 23, 2026

Why Sodapoppin criticized Olympus players

Sodapoppin's comments focused less on Asmongold himself and more on how Olympus-affiliated players were behaving inside WoW Forever. In a September 23 livestream clip, he said he did not “really care what Asmon does necessarily,” but had a very different opinion about people in Olympus.

According to Sodapoppin, the guild's mass-invite approach means players can get invited almost immediately after logging in. He suggested many of those members could be newer players, which he connected to the way the group was showing up in the game.

His bigger complaint was about the sheer visibility of the community. Sodapoppin described Olympus players as “very spammy” and “very fanatical,” adding that Trade Chat had effectively become “an invite to an Asmon layer.”

He also left open the possibility that some of the behavior was intentional. “Maybe they're memeing and, like, overdoing it,” he said, before suggesting the situation could eventually die down.

Sodapoppin shares his thoughts on the members in Asmongold's WoW Guild Olympus



"Brainde*d and very obnoxious" pic.twitter.com/LjAlrGiIMn — yeet (@Awk20000) September 23, 2026

Why the Olympus addon became part of the controversy

The criticism was not limited to livestream comments. On September 23, an X user shared a CurseForge addon designed to automatically hide in-game messages from Olympus guild members.

Asmongold responded directly to the addon, arguing that the decision to filter Olympus players amounted to discrimination. He called it “awful” that Blizzard would allow something like that and wrote, “Discrimination is a terrible thing.”

That response came alongside a separate defense of Olympus from Asmongold, who said the community had grown into one of the largest groups in WoW Forever. He pointed to 30+ full guilds and more than 30,000 members, while also highlighting guilds including and .

Asmongold has not responded to Sodapoppin's criticism of Olympus members as of the latest information available, leaving the two sides of the controversy centered on different issues: Sodapoppin's complaints about player behavior and Asmongold's objection to filtering the guild community.