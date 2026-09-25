YourRAGE has criticized Bonnie over her use of the N-word while reading an X post on livestream, saying he was “actually a little annoyed” by what happened. The Twitch streamer addressed the issue on September 24, three days after Bonnie apologized for what she called a “stupid, dumb mistake.” YourRAGE questioned how someone could read a word without realizing what they were about to say, especially when Bonnie had previously faced trouble over the slur. He also said he did not know whether Bonnie was “trying to play” fake or had another reason for saying it, before bringing up Cinna.

YourRAGE comments on the Bonnie N word situation



"Bonnie, I F with you and sh*t but like let me put it in perspective. These N's send me bad words in my donations, in my chat. They say names of females I can't say, every single day. Unless if I do it purposely, there's never one… pic.twitter.com/VN7PmDBNV9 — yeet (@Awk20000) September 24, 2026

YourRAGE questions how Bonnie read the word out loud

YourRAGE said he deals with offensive words in donations and his chat regularly, but claimed he does not accidentally repeat them. His point was that he believes the brain registers what is being read before it gets spoken.

“Unless, if I do it purposely, there is never one time that I accidentally read some sh*t,” he said. “Your brain registers what you read before you even say it. You understand?”

He then made the issue more personal, saying the word had already caused trouble for Bonnie before. YourRAGE also said he was unsure what Bonnie was trying to do with the clip.

“I don't know what the plan was. I don't know if you're trying to play fake. I don't know,” he said.

YourRAGE then called it one of the times he had genuinely been annoyed, adding that Bonnie was either “super reta*ded” or was “playing with nig**s.”

He also brought Brittany “Cinna” up while discussing what could happen after the clip. YourRAGE said he speculated that Cinna would “get attacked” in the aftermath of Bonnie saying the N-word.

Bonnie apologizes and calls it a mistake

The original clip surfaced on September 19 after Bonnie used the slur while reading an X post during her livestream. Bonnie addressed it two days later, saying she understood why the clip looked disrespectful.

“It was stupid. It was dumb. I made a mistake because... it was just dumb,” Bonnie said.

She explained that the clip could make her look careless, especially for people seeing her for the first time. “Most people, that's the first time they ever saw me!” she said, referring to the clip showing her saying the word and then realizing what she had said.

Bonnie also apologized to viewers and others affected by the clip, saying she was “very, very, very, very sorry.” She added that she does not use the N-word “casually” and said she does not condone its use.

The apology came on September 21, before YourRAGE discussed the issue publicly on September 24.