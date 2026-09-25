Scotty K Fitness is facing criticism on X after a TikTok about the Converse racism controversy resurfaced across the platform on September 24. The 40-second video, posted four days earlier, showed the fitness creator acting out a conversation about Converse's ad featuring K-pop star Karina. In the clip, he called the ad racist and ended with the message “STOP Supporting RACISM.” The post drew comments accusing Scotty of “virtue signaling” and putting on an act. The backlash also brought renewed attention to a separate controversy from January 2026, when Scotty shared personal information about someone in a now-deleted video again.

This guy sucks pic.twitter.com/wX9w7w1QMo — ???? Josh Lekach ???? (@JoshLekach) September 23, 2026

Scotty K Fitness used a skit to criticize Converse

Scotty posted the TikTok on September 20 with the caption “Taking shoe recommendations.” Rather than directly explaining his view, the creator performed a short back-and-forth about the sneaker brand.

The skit starts with Scotty asking for help getting his shoes on. The other voice then brings up Converse's advertisement and calls it “hella racist.” Scotty's character asks to see the ad before responding, “Oh, no! That's racism.” The exchange ends with both characters agreeing to buy new shoes.

The video refers to the controversy around Converse's promotion of the Chuck 70 X sneakers with Karina. In one promotional image, lighting around the K-pop star's skirt appeared to create a white triangle. Some netizens said the shape resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood, leading to criticism of the advertisement.

Converse removed the Instagram post and said, “This should not have happened,” adding that it “will do better.”

X users also brought up Scotty's January controversy

The September 24 discussion on X included criticism of Scotty's approach to the Converse issue. One user, @_vandul, wrote, “these people need genuine psychiatric help and I'm not even kidding.” Another, @BurntHotDogger, called him “a performative virtue signaler.”

@Thunor8 also voiced his opinion and said, “Maybe the most performative mustache of all time,” while @USA_177 described it as “virtue signaling.”

Those comments came with renewed attention on Scotty's January 2026 controversy. At the time, he shared personal information about a person in a now-deleted video after that person compared him to a character from Ozark. The information reportedly included the person's identity and location.

Scotty later addressed the issue and apologized for “not being of character.” Ryse Supplements then ended its partnership with him, saying his “views do not reflect the company's values.” The company also said it did not support or condone language or behavior that was “discriminatory, harmful, or dismissive of any community.