Pinkchyu accidentally revealed her real age during a stream this week and began panicking almost immediately, trying to talk over the slip in front of her viewers. During the broadcast on N3on's channel, the Twitch streamer and former VTuber gave away a detail she had kept off camera for years, having turned 24 only days earlier. Her reaction to the mistake drew far more attention than the number itself, and clips of the moment spread across social media afterward. Pinkchyu has not spoken about it since.

Pinkchyu started panicking after accidentally leaking her real age ????



just turned 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/1kvWWKGBML — yoxic (@yoxics) September 25, 2026

Pinkchyu realized the slip as soon as she made it

Pinkchyu said the number in the middle of an ordinary stretch of conversation on N3on's stream, and she caught it in the same breath. The reason it stood out was that she did not correct herself or explain it. Her response was to talk over the moment and move the conversation somewhere else as quickly as she could.

It is that response that her chat picked up on. Viewers had been guessing at her age for a long time, and they had the real number before she finished the sentence. The messages coming in made it clear that she was not going to move past it quietly.

The main concern for her audience was not the age itself but how she reacted to saying it. Pinkchyu had turned 24 only days before the stream, which means the number was current rather than something dug out of an old profile or a fan page. It came from her, live, with nobody asking her for it.

Pinkchyu has kept her personal details off stream for years

Pinkchyu is a cosplayer, artist, and voice actress from Austin, Texas, and she has lived in the city her whole life. She built her following as a VTuber first, streaming behind an animated character, and only later began appearing on camera as herself.

In addition, VTubers usually keep personal details out of their broadcasts, because the format works by keeping the person behind the character hidden. Pinkchyu carried that habit with her after she switched, and her age was one of the last things she was still holding back from her audience.

As of the latest information, Pinkchyu has not addressed the slip or the clips that came out of it. That leaves the moment itself as the only account of what happened, while the detail she spent years keeping off stream is now the thing her viewers are discussing most.