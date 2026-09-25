Trainwreckstv gave his take on the Bonnie argument by admitting he uses the N-word himself when he sings. He said he avoids the hard R and stops around friends who object, while claiming black streamers only care because their white viewers tell them to. He then claimed the outrage is driven by white viewers rather than black ones, said black streamers who object are performing for their audiences, and asked why it is still an argument when "we're in 2026."

Trainwreckstv gives his take on Bonnie and reveals he sings the N word



"Everyone's tripping..I'm ripping that sh*t daily when I'm singing..I know Kick is a long way to go, and I know that it's an easy sh*t talk to the Twitch streamers..but listen bro, what is going on over… pic.twitter.com/CgOVXs7jeB — yeet (@Awk20000) September 25, 2026

Trainwreckstv admits he uses the word himself but avoids the hard R

Trainwreckstv dealt with his own behavior before he turned to anybody else's, and his answer was that he uses the word regularly while listening to rap. The reason he gave was that the version he uses is not the version he considers harmful, and that the distinction matters to him.

"Everyone's tripping..I'm ripping that sh*t daily when I'm singing," he said, before drawing a line under the version he will not use. He stated plainly that he understands "the hard R being bad," separating that from the softer form that he says appears in the songs he listens to.

In addition, the Kick streamer said his behavior changes depending on the people in the room with him. "If I'm with Ben and Drizzy, you know, and the boys, and they feel uncomfortable with me saying the soft A, I'm not going to... that's me respecting boundaries," he said, framing the whole question as one of consent among friends rather than a rule that applies everywhere.

Trainwreckstv puts the outrage down to white viewers rather than black ones

The main concern of Trainwreckstv was that the people most upset about white streamers using the word are not the people it is aimed at. He put that as bluntly as he could, and did not soften it afterward.

"I'm gonna be honest, I feel like white people care about it more than black people," he said, adding that "the black streamers that do care about it only care about it bc the white viewers are telling them to care." He went further by saying those streamers then feel obliged to call out their own white friends over it.

He also claimed to know how the same people behave when the cameras are off, saying: "Bro I know all these guys off stream..I know all their friend groups, I know for a fact they all f'in rip it." His comments framed the entire argument as something performed for an audience rather than a position anybody holds privately, though he named nobody and offered nothing to support it.

As of the latest information, none of the streamers Trainwreckstv described has responded to his comments. That leaves his account as the only version of what he says happens off stream, while the Bonnie argument itself remains unresolved between the people actually involved in it.