Silky called Asmongold racist over the leaked DMs and the Bonnie clip. Asmongold answered that the argument has nothing to do with race, told Silky "you and I are on the same side," and asked whether Silky is the homophobic one. Asmongold has responded to Silky calling him racist by arguing that the dispute is not about race at all, and that Silky is really frustrated about a word he is not allowed to use himself. During a stream this week, the Twitch and Kick personality dismissed the leaked DMs being circulated as evidence and a weak basis for criticism, and connected Silky's timing to Adin Ross having clout.

Asmongold addresses Silky calling him racist, thinks Silky is just mad that he can't say the F word anymore



"What do you mean you saw leaked DMs? Do you mean the leaked DMs with us discussing all the ways to stop people from saying the N word?..logically, if you were okay with… pic.twitter.com/HJz1fqqtfi — yeet (@Awk20000) September 25, 2026

Asmongold's response on the leaked DMs and the Bonnie clip

Asmongold addressed the leaked messages first, and his position was that the conversation in them had been about the opposite of what people were claiming. He argued that the exchange was a discussion about how to prevent the word from being used, rather than any endorsement of it.

"What do you mean you saw leaked DMs? Do you mean the leaked DMs with us discussing all the ways to stop people from saying the N word?" Asmongold said during the stream.

He then turned to the logic behind the accusation itself, saying: "Logically, if you were okay with some black people but not other black people, it would imply that you don't have a problem with all black people."

In addition, the influencer questioned the standard of proof being applied to the Bonnie clip, asking, "Is this really the level of criticism... you think that the evidence is bc Bonnie knows how to read properly that she says the N word, are we really doing this?".

Why Asmongold says Silky is angry about a different word

Later in the stream, Asmongold set out what he believes is actually behind Silky's position. His argument was that the anger about white streamers using one slur is powered by frustration about another one, and that the two men want the same outcome without either of them saying so. "This is why he's really mad about white people saying the N word, and I think this is valid..it's bc he can't say the F word. I wanna let him know, you and I are on the same side," Asmongold said.

His overall position on slurs is that they are either available to everybody or to nobody. He stated that anyone wanting that arrangement is "being a rat," and he compared it to keeping special privileges while continuing to use words that discriminate against other people.

He closed by returning the accusation, asking, "Are you homophobic? Cause you're pressing so hard that you wanna say the F word." His comments framed the dispute around whether Silky's objection is about race at all, or about a permission he does not have himself.