Celeste Rivas Hernandez's parents have spoken publicly about their daughter as the murder case involving singer D4vd moves through court. Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez released a statement through their attorney after D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, was charged with first-degree murder. The family attended his first court appearance and said their focus is on Celeste's memory and getting justice. Their statement remembered a teenager who loved singing and dancing, along with the Friday movie nights she spent with her family. Burke has pleaded not guilty, remains jailed without bail, and his lawyers deny that he killed Celeste.

Celeste's Parents Ask for Justice as They Remember Her

The statement from Rivas and Martinez stays focused on family life rather than the criminal allegations. They described Celeste as “a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance.” They also remembered their regular Friday movie nights, writing, “Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together.”

The family added, “We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.” Their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, said they want Celeste's memory honoured and her voice heard during the legal process.

Celeste was reported missing as a runaway from Riverside County, and authorities said she was last known to be alive on April 23, 2025. In September 2025, police found her remains inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard after the vehicle had been abandoned and later impounded. Officers had been called because of an unpleasant smell coming from the vehicle.

What Has Been Alleged as the Case Reaches Court

The investigation continued for a lengthy period before D4vd was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors have also filed allegations involving sexual acts involving Celeste, mutilation of human remains and an alleged financial motive tied to Burke's career. Those are allegations, and Burke has not been convicted.

At his arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered on Burke's behalf. He remains in custody without bail. His lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter have denied that he killed Celeste.

“The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the attorneys said Monday. “We will vigorously defend David's innocence.”

Prosecutors said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined how Celeste died, but those findings remain sealed. The family attended Burke's first court appearance, while the case now continues through the legal process.