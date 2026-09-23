Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has seemingly taken a swipe at Ludwig Ahgren after Clavicular, the controversial Kick streamer Ludwig recently placed among his top five Streamer of the Year picks, was charged with three criminal counts in Massachusetts. The charges reportedly include rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse and procuring liquor for someone under 21. Ludwig had named Clavicular as a possible fifth pick days before the charges became public, saying the streamer had a major impact on culture. Now HasanAbi, Kaceytron and Denims have all used the timing to question or mock Ludwig's choice. That timing now matters most.

The Ludwig shade ????: "We'll talk about Clavicular as well. My top 5 favorite content creator for the year. Most impactful content creator for the year. Hopefully, there isn't anything in the news that's like really impactful on my decision-making there because he is my favorite… pic.twitter.com/HaOpqC9iY4 — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) September 22, 2026

HasanAbi mocks Ludwig over his Clavicular pick

The awkward part for Ludwig goes back to his 2026 Streamer of the Year discussion. He had already named Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Stable Ronaldo and Jynxzi before bringing Clavicular into the conversation as his fifth choice.

Ludwig did seem to know the pick could cause some arguments. He said it might “ruffle some feathers,” but still argued that Clavicular had probably made one of the biggest impacts on culture from the streaming space.

That comment is now being looked at very differently after reports of the three criminal charges surfaced. HasanAbi appeared to make the connection during his own stream, joking about Clavicular being his favorite content creator for the year.

“We'll talk about Clavicular as well. My top 5 favorite content creator for the year,” Hasan said. He then added, “Hopefully, there isn't anything in the news that's like really impactful on my decision-making there.”

The joke was pretty direct. Hasan was clearly pointing back toward Ludwig's list without needing to name him.

Ludwig's streamer of the year btw https://t.co/GHCCIAHPgH — kaceytron (@kaceytron) September 22, 2026

Kaceytron and Denims also call out Ludwig

Hasan wasn't the only streamer to bring Ludwig's pick back into the conversation. Kaceytron and Denims both commented on the timing after the charges were reported.

Kaceytron shared a post referencing the reported charges and wrote, “Ludwig's streamer of the year, btw.”

Denims was even more blunt, saying that calling Clavicular a top-five streamer only for him to be charged with rape the following week was “such a cosmic fu*k you.”

The charges against Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, were filed in Massachusetts and include rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse and procuring liquor for someone under 21.

Calvicular had also responded to a separate lawsuit from influencer Aleksandra Mendoza, calling it a “petty” move and claiming she saw him as “a financial opportunity.” He also accused her of trying to work as a bottle girl at Bacara, a Miami nightclub he was previously part-owner of.