Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world, and most of his career has been spent arguing about what he is allowed to do on camera. Twitch suspended him in 2021. It banned him for good in February 2023 over hateful conduct, days after he announced he was leaving for Kick. That ban was lifted in March 2025, but Kick is still where he streams, and he has barely used his Twitch channel this year. This week, he sat down to watch another streamer's clip, and it sent him somewhere he'd never thought to go.

Adin Ross reflects on how streaming ToS standards have changed since he got banned on Twitch for texting while driving



"Holy sh*t bro, streamers nowadays, p-dfiles, be*ting dogs, shocking dogs" pic.twitter.com/YWsq5KxvQz — yeet (@Awk20000) September 23, 2026

Adin Ross could not watch the ExtraEmily clip

The clip was ExtraEmily eating a sandwich. A close-up, mouth open, food on her face. Her channel does that sort of thing on purpose.

Adin Ross could not get through it. He said people already give his own viewers grief for watching him, then drew the line at this: “watching this shit… you got to be ret***ed.”

He did not go after her as a person.

"I'm not going to judge her character. She's just trying to become a successful streamer. I think she just slips up and she gets lost in the sauce." He blamed what he called streamer brain.

He brought up the 2021 ban that cost him Twitch

Later in the same broadcast, he went back to July 2021. He was streaming from behind the wheel, looking at his phone to read chat while the car was moving. Twitch gave him seven days and lifted it after under three. He said at first that he had only read chat at a red light. Then he dropped that, admitted he had done it three or four times, said he could have killed somebody, and said Twitch was right to ban him.

Five years on, he has not changed his mind.

"That wasn't cool. I don't do that. I don't even drive anymore."

He says the standard has moved a long way since

What bothers Adin Ross is not his own ban. It is what has gone unpunished since.

"Streamers nowadays, p*dophiles, be*ting dogs, sho*king dogs. Like, bro, holy sh*t, bro." Adin Ross said.

Then he compared that to what happened to him, talking about himself in the third person.

"But like, Adin, oh my bad. Running red lights."He named nobody.

ExtraEmily has been suspended three times over driving streams, once in June after she nearly hit an oncoming SUV while reading chat. She was back within a day.