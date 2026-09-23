Cinna has fired back at Asmongold after he criticized her handling of Bonnie's latest controversy, calling him a “little rat” who was trying to “weasel” his way back into the house. Her comments came on September 23, shortly after Asmongold called her response to Bonnie “absolutely pathetic” and accused her of throwing her roommate “under the bus.” Cinna never directly named Asmongold, but the timing and wording made the target pretty clear. The clash follows Bonnie's recent livestream controversy, where she apologized after repeating a slur while reading an X comment aloud, saying it was a mistake.

Cinna throws shade at a "little rat" calling out her Bonnie response



"I keep seeing a little rat trying to weasel his way back into this house. You know who..but if I start talking about the friends that you've kept over the years..the company you've kept..there's a reason your… pic.twitter.com/p85bwjEOFI — yeet (@Awk20000) September 23, 2026

Why Asmongold called out Cinna over Bonnie

Cinna had already addressed Bonnie's latest incident, making it clear that she was unhappy with what happened. She said the moment made her think, “wtf am I hearing right now,” while stressing that she “doesn't fu*k with that.”

She also pushed back against being dragged into Bonnie's controversies, saying she was “not anyone's mother.” Cinna added that even if Bonnie was simply reading something else, “it's just not hard to not do that.”

That response became the main target of Asmongold's criticism. He argued that Bonnie's use of the slur was accidental and accused Cinna of throwing her own roommate “in the trash” instead of treating it as a mistake. He also described Cinna's approach as “performative,” arguing that she was more concerned about audience backlash than defending a close friend.

Asmongold further connected the situation to his broader criticism of streamer culture, claiming Cinna knows Bonnie is not racist but was still playing into the outrage surrounding the clip.

Cinna responded the following day without naming Asmongold directly.

“I keep seeing a little rat try to weasel his way back into this house,” she said. She then brought up the critic's past friends and “company,” adding, “There's a reason your shit failed.”

She also said she was done engaging with her critics. “I'm not going to respond to these people,” Cinna said, explaining that she felt “damned if I do, damned if I don't.”

Viewers then started weighing in on the exchange

Some viewers backed the criticism of Cinna, while others focused on her response itself. @Mattamus111 wrote, “Asmon has failed? I don't see a foid named cinna anywhere on this list and most definitely not in the top 3. Bi*ch made because she got called out for the rat trader friend she is. Cry harder.”

@Beastman0008 focused on Cinna's use of “retarded,” writing, “How dare this fat h*e use the slur ‘retarded' She needs to apologize immediately.”

Another user, @sellojex, wrote, “Ironic that she is calling someone a rat when she is the one switching up on her friend because she doesn't have enough clout for her to leech off of.”

As of this writing, the Bonnie controversy has expanded into a separate argument over Cinna's handling of the situation and Asmongold's decision to criticize her publicly.