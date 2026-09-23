Sean Strickland turned a casual N3on IRL stream into an awkward UFC-meets-Kick moment after crossing paths with the streamer and immediately taking aim at streamer culture. During the exchange, Strickland mocked the way creators interact with their audiences, saying streamers “get paid by having no personality” and comparing their lives to constantly asking chat who they should be. N3on was live with UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili when Strickland joined the conversation, and Merab could be seen laughing through the exchange. The clip, which runs around two minutes, spread across X that day after being posted by clip account @scubaryan_.

Sean Strickland randomly walked into NEON's stream and started dissing every streamer and their chats making things awkward ????



“here's the thing about streamers, they get paid by having no personality…” pic.twitter.com/B6a14o5DNp — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 23, 2026

Sean Strickland's blunt comments leave N3on in an awkward spot

The key moment came when Strickland stopped treating the stream like a normal conversation and started going after the whole idea of streamer culture. His line was blunt: streamers “get paid by having no personality.”

Strickland went further, saying that streamers live by saying “Hey chat, who do I have to be right now?" Strickland did not criticize any particular person but rather the very concept of chat-driven personality.

N3on was not the only one present in that situation. Merab Dvalishvili was also present there, and the UFC bantamweight champion can be seen laughing very hard while Strickland was making those harsh statements.

Strickland also threw shorter jabs at N3on, including comments about him being Indian and asking whether he had showered. He joked about payment involving Merab as well, adding more awkwardness to an already strange hallway conversation.

The setting made the whole thing even more random. N3on was doing an IRL stream inside a UFC-related facility, with UFC logos, screens, anti-doping posters and locker-room signs visible around them.

Strickland crossed paths with the group there, turning what could have been a quick encounter into roughly two minutes of unfiltered commentary.

What made the N3on and Strickland encounter so awkward

The clip made everything awkward because Strickland tried to state his opinion bluntly. He described streamers as "spineless" and "soulless," focusing on the fact that they are changing their personality depending on the chat.

This fits perfectly with the idea behind the previous criticism of streamers by Strickland, including the claim that streamers "inheriting America" is "so fuc*ing sad."

N3on, meanwhile, has built his audience around gaming content, IRL streams, controversy and dramatic live moments. He was reportedly pulling around 35,000 viewers during the encounter, which Strickland noticed while talking to him. The combination of a major UFC personality, a large live audience and an unusually direct rant gave the clip its strange contrast.