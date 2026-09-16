KSI might just have revealed his most direct indication so far of how leaving the Sidemen impacted him beyond just giving up the group role. While doing a recent live stream with JasonTheWeen, the topic of the Sidemen came up, and a simple answer from KSI made everything very awkward in an instant. When asked about whether or not he was friends with the group, he responded, "Some of us," with laughter following soon after. What makes the answer stand out is the fact that KSI had been working with the Sidemen for about 13 years prior to leaving the group on May 31, 2026. When explaining his decision to leave, he did not say anything negative had happened, and simply stated that he needed to fix the balance between his work and personal life amid all the projects, such as his music, boxing, business ventures, TV appearances and even private matters. KSI also called the Sidemen his "second family."

KSI seemingly reveals he's no longer friends with some of the Sidemen members following his departure from the content group after 13 years



Jason: "yall are still friends?"



KSI: "some of us.. its fine we're not going into specifics" pic.twitter.com/f286tSSiwI — yoxic (@yoxics) September 15, 2026

What KSI said when JasonTheWeen asked about the Sidemen

First, KSI asked JasonTheWeen about how the CORE group was doing. To which he replied, “It's great.” Then, Jason joked, “How's Sidemen?” and started laughing.

To that, KSI replied that he probably knew more about them than he did. Soon after, JasonTheWeen implied that “Y'all are still friends, bro.”

To that, KSI's reply was just three words: “Some of us.”

JasonTheWeen seemed genuinely caught off guard and asked, “What happened?” KSI didn't explain. Instead, he said, “Oh, it's fine,” followed by, “We're not going into specifics here,” while laughing.

That is about as far as the conversation went. No names were mentioned, and KSI didn't explain which relationships had changed.

Why KSI left the Sidemen after 13 years

KSI's departure was presented as a personal decision rather than a split caused by some big public fallout. In his announcement, he said he had been pulled in too many directions and wanted more time for his health, family and partner. He also said the decision had taken a lot of thought and described it as one of the hardest videos he had made.

The Sidemen confirmed his exit shortly after, saying the news came as a surprise and that it would be an adjustment. A later statement from the group said they would have preferred to give him a proper farewell and have a mutual plan for announcing the move, but they still respected his decision and planned to continue as a six-member group.

KSI previously said the Sidemen would stay his friends

That makes the comment especially noticeable because KSI had said something very different shortly after leaving. In a June statement, he acknowledged that some members were angry, upset or grieving the decision, but still wrote, “I love these guys, and they will always be my friends for life.” He also told them, “I'll always be here for you.”

The latest clip doesn't explain what changed, or whether the differences are permanent. It only suggests that the relationships inside the group may not all look the same anymore. For now, KSI has deliberately kept the actual details private.