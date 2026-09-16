A fresh new clip has taken over social media after a workout challenge went sideways for PlaqueBoyMax and Wardrobe. The two were roommates at Kai Cenat's 2026 Streamer University and have been building content off each other ever since, which is how they ended up in a gym with cameras running and something on the line. PlaqueBoyMax, real name Maxwell Elliot Dent, grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, so this was a home game for him in every sense except the one that mattered. Challenge streams usually reward commitment, but this room had other plans, and neither of them was ready for it.

Why they picked Diamond Gym

The setup was simple enough. Both streamers agreed to a workout challenge at Diamond Gym in Maplewood, New Jersey, with tickets to KATSEYE going to whoever came out on top. Diamond Gym is not a boutique studio with a smoothie bar, though. It calls itself home to the hardcore workout enthusiasts, and it has spent decades building a reputation among serious lifters in the state. Trainers Unc and Haddy Abdel were running the session, and they did not treat it as a livestream.

What the trainers did once the cameras were rolling

Every rule was enforced on the spot. Sloppy form got called out immediately, phone breaks were not tolerated, and the pair were pulled up for goofing around between sets. When Wardrobe broke into his Gnarly dance mid-session, it cost him extra push-ups, and the messing around eventually got someone kicked out of the room entirely. The clips that spread show both streamers steadily running out of energy and jokes at the same time, with the trainers barking at them like they were any other members who had wandered in off Irvington Avenue. The most talked-about moment came after a punch to the ribs, which left Wardrobe in tears off-camera.

Unc from Diamond Gym had to calm himself down after seeing Wardrobe's push-up form ???? pic.twitter.com/XVzkVdNMzs — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 15, 2026

What has not been confirmed

Neither streamer has said anything publicly about how the session ended or who walked away with the KATSEYE tickets. The crying happened off-camera, so what is circulating is an account of it rather than footage. Nobody from Diamond Gym has commented either, and no official version of the challenge has been posted by anyone involved.