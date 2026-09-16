A fresh new controversy has erupted over social media after a night out at a streamer event went badly wrong for Miamaxxed. She is a Kick streamer with a small but active following, the kind of creator who shows up at these events to be seen and to get clips out of the night. That is exactly what she got, though not in the way anyone plans for. Streamer meetups have become their own genre of content, with dozens of cameras running at once and every conversation one repost away from the timeline. Miamaxxed found that out the hard way, and she has not said a word publicly since.

Where the confrontation started

The event was being broadcast live, with a crowd standing outside the venue and phones pointed in every direction. Miamaxxed ended up face to face with another woman, close enough that the two were almost touching. The argument between them was about the other woman being a single mother who had come out to a streamer event. It stayed at the level of an ordinary disagreement for a few seconds, the kind that usually burns out on its own at a night like this. Then Miamaxxed said something that made sure it would not.

What Miamaxxed said, and what happened next

“You're a mudshark b*tch. I'd never f*ck a black guy. You're a single mother and a deadbeat mom.” Miamaxxed said.

The first word there is a racial slur used against white women who date Black men. That is the part carrying the clip, not the insult about parenting. She was slapped almost immediately after finishing the line. Nobody stepped in to separate them beforehand, and the people closest to the pair were filming rather than breaking it up, which is how the whole exchange was online within minutes.

FULL: Miamaxxed got SLAPPED after going off on a single mother for abandoning her CHILD to attend a streamer event ????



“You're a mudshark b-tch. I'd never f-ck a black guy. You're a single mother and a deadbeat mom.” pic.twitter.com/mV8E7voour — vxdeo (@vxdeo) September 16, 2026

What has not been confirmed

The claim that the other woman left her child to attend the event was made during an argument, and nothing supports it. She has not been named, and she has not responded. Miamaxxed has not addressed the slur, the insults or the slap. There is no word on whether Kick has taken any action against her account, and nobody behind the event has commented either.