MisterArther has now broken his silence on his fallout with Nick “Nmplol,” and his response was much more direct than the earlier comments surrounding the situation. During a September 15 livestream, the German streamer addressed the messages Nmplol had shared and accused him of trying to “control the narrative.” He called the whole situation “sickening” and told Nick to “stop trying to manipulate, stop lying,” before making it clear that he wanted the matter to end there.

The comments came after Nmplol had already confirmed that the two creators were no longer associated with each other. On September 14, Nick said MisterArther was “not someone he wanted in his life” and that they were moving on separately. That followed reports from September 13 that Nmplol had banned MisterArther from his Twitch channel and unfollowed him on social media, turning what had apparently been a private break into a very public streamer controversy.

MisterArther says the split goes beyond his own situation

One of the biggest points from MisterArther's livestream was his claim that his experience with Nmplol was not isolated. Addressing the decision to block, unfollow and ban him, he said there was “a reason” why he and “most other people” who had once been around Nick were no longer there.

He also acknowledged that Nmplol was free to decide who he wanted in his life. MisterArther said he had already been distancing himself “for a while,” and if Nick no longer wanted him around, he was okay with that. The streamer's request was simpler: don't keep bringing his name into it.

“Don't mention me. And let me move on the way I'm letting you move on,” MisterArther said, asking both sides to go their separate ways.

MisterArther confirms beef with Nmplol



"Nick has unfollowed, blocked, and banned me..it is what it is..there is reason why not just me but..most other people who used to be around him are no longer around..if he chooses to no longer want me in his life, that's ok. But then also… pic.twitter.com/Dt2Y7ZuDJS — yeet (@Awk20000) September 15, 2026

The streamer takes issue with Nmplol's messages

The sharper part of MisterArther's response came when he discussed messages that Nmplol had apparently posted and later deleted. He accused Nick of putting out messages to shape how viewers understood the dispute, then removing them after enough people had seen them.

That was when MisterArther delivered his strongest criticism, telling Nmplol to “stop trying to manipulate” and “stop lying.” He also referred to a conversation involving Nick's mother, telling him to listen to what she had said while asking him to stop lying.

For MisterArther, that was apparently the point where he felt the situation had gone too far. He ended the rant by calling it “crazy” and said he was done addressing the matter.

As of the latest information provided, Nmplol has not responded to MisterArther's September 15 statements. The two have therefore publicly confirmed the end of their association, while the specific reason behind the fallout has not been fully explained by either side.