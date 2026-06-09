After staying away from livestreaming for around two months, Sykkuno is finally back on Twitch. The popular creator returned to streaming in June 2026 and ended up talking about something many viewers were wondering about - why he decided to come back at all after everything that happened earlier this year.

The Twitch streamer had been facing heavy criticism since April 2026 when VTuber Hemomal accused him of being a "serial cheater, master manipulator, and dangerous predator." After those accusations became public, more women came forward and shared their own experiences involving the creator. A few days later, Sykkuno addressed the controversy himself and admitted that he had cheated on his girlfriend.

The reason behind Sykkuno's return to livestreaming

During a Twitch stream on June 8, Sykkuno spoke directly about the choice he faced before returning online. According to him, there were two groups of people he could listen to: those who believed he should disappear from the internet permanently and those who still believed he could improve.

Rather than stepping away forever, he said he chose to focus on viewers who believed positive change was possible. He explained that many people still had faith in him and felt he could become a better person. For him, that support played a major role in deciding whether streaming again made sense.

The streamer says he spent months trying to repair the damage

A few days before that stream, Sykkuno had already spoken about what his time away looked like. During his June 3 comeback broadcast, he said his focus had been on repairing the damage caused by his actions and rebuilding trust within his relationship.

He described what he did to his girlfriend as "horrible" and acknowledged that some people may never forgive him for it. He also said he deeply regretted his actions and spent the time away trying to make things better rather than continuing with his normal streaming schedule.

Sykkuno says his relationship has improved since the controversy

While discussing the situation, Sykkuno also shared an update about his relationship. He claimed that he and his girlfriend were happy together and had made significant improvements since the controversy became public. That update remains the latest information he has shared regarding the fallout from the cheating scandal.