Kai Cenat is bringing back Streamer University, but the first step into the program looks very different this year. Instead of uploading a digital application and waiting for a response, aspiring creators will now have to show up in person and make their case directly.

The AMP star shared the announcement on X, inviting potential applicants to visit his "office" and explain why they deserve a spot in Streamer University 2026. Along with the post, he released details about a multi-city selection process that will take place over several days in June.

Streamer University 2026 new application format explained

The new format marks a major shift from the program's first edition. When Streamer University debuted in 2025, applications were submitted online. The four-day creator bootcamp was held at the University of Akron between May 22 and May 25 and brought together aspiring streamers, internet personalities, and established content creators acting as professors.

Interest in the project was massive. According to reports, more than one million people from around the world applied for the inaugural edition. Only around 120 creators were ultimately selected.

Some participants used the opportunity as a launchpad. Arky, who previously worked as a videographer for FaZe Clan, later transitioned into full-time streaming. Yonna Jay also gained early exposure through the program.

Streamer University 2026 application cities, dates, and locations

Applicants will have three opportunities to attend the in-person selection rounds. All events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

New York City

Date : June 12, 2026

: June 12, 2026 Address: 860 11th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Los Angeles

Date : June 14, 2026

: June 14, 2026 Address: 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032

Atlanta

Date : June 16, 2026

: June 16, 2026 Address: 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

The announcement did not include any additional application cities beyond those three locations.

Entry requirements applicants need to know before attending

Not everyone will be allowed through the doors. Streamer University's application events require attendees to be at least 18 years old. Anyone hoping to participate must also bring a valid government-issued photo ID, as identification checks will be conducted at entry points.

Another rule applies to personal belongings. Organizers stated that bags must be clear or see-through. Standard backpacks, purses, and other non-transparent bags will not be accepted.

Organizers warn attendees to follow event rules

The Streamer University team also shared a message directed at applicants attending the selection events.

According to the statement, attendees are expected to respect staff members, security personnel, law enforcement officers, local residents, and fellow participants. Fighting, pushing, vandalism, and other disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

The organizers also said that the events will get cancelled or shut down if anybody causes a ruckus or does anything inappropriate. They also urged everyone attending to follow instructions and help create a safe experience throughout the application process.