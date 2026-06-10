Soulja Boy went live and things escalated fast. The rapper showed up shirtless on stream with a message for Kai Cenat and DDG that was anything but friendly. He felt left out of something and he made sure the entire internet knew about it. Whether anyone at Streamer University was listening is a different question entirely.

Soulja Boy Goes Off on Kai Cenat and DDG Over Streamer University

Soulja Boy opened his livestream with a direct demand for an invitation to Kai Cenat and DDG's Streamer University. He was not subtle about it. He told his audience that being excluded was not something he was going to sit quietly on and made clear he expected Kai to fix it.

The warning came with conditions attached. He told Kai directly: “Hang with my opps you gon become one.. Kai Cenat you got one more chance.” He framed DDG as an opp and told Kai that continuing to associate with him meant Kai was choosing a side. The “one more chance” line was repeated multiple times throughout the rant, making it clear this was not the first time he felt slighted.

What Soulja Boy Threatened to Do If He Does Not Get an Invite

The threat was straightforward. Soulja Boy told Kai that if the invitation to Streamer University did not come through, he would have no choice but to treat both Kai and DDG as enemies. He positioned the whole thing as a loyalty test, framing the Streamer University exclusion as Kai siding with his opps over him.

He delivered the entire rant shirtless on livestream, which added a layer of chaos to the moment that the internet immediately latched onto. The clip spread fast across X, shared by account @clippedszn, and reactions flooded in within hours. Some viewers took the threat seriously. Others found the whole thing difficult to watch without laughing.

How the Internet Reacted to Soulja Boy's Livestream Rant

The response online was not what Soulja Boy probably hoped for. The overwhelming reaction was mockery. Viewers pointed to the shirtless delivery, the repeated “one more chance” warnings, and the general energy of the rant as evidence that this was an older rapper desperate for relevance in a space that had moved on without him.

Some replies expressed genuine sympathy, arguing that Soulja Boy had pioneered internet culture long before streaming existed and deserved more respect from the community. But those voices were significantly outnumbered by people clowning the clip from every angle.

Who Is Involved and What Is Streamer University

Streamer University is a project associated with Kai Cenat and DDG that has been generating significant buzz in the streaming community. Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, built his career on being ahead of internet culture and has previously positioned himself as a pioneer of viral content. The tension between older artists seeking entry into the streaming world and the current generation of creators is not new, but Soulja Boy's shirtless rant made it more visible than most. Neither Kai Cenat nor DDG has publicly responded to the livestream as of now.