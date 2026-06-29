Asmongold spent years as his mother's caretaker before she passed away from advanced COPD, the kind of role that rarely comes up on a gaming stream unless something forces it into the open. This time, a question about her final days did exactly that, and what came out of it was not the careful answer most people expect from someone talking about a parent's death.

What Asmongold Actually Said

He didn't soften any of it. "If I could go back in time, I'd say you're goddamn f**king right I would," he said, addressing the choice to let his mother smoke a cigarette while she was dying. "Because she was a goddamn American. She was an adult. She was 70 f**king years old. She was dying. And if you don't want to go out smoking a f**king cigarette after you smoke them for your entire f**king life, what the hell was this whole thing for."

He framed her decision as something she had already come to terms with on her own. "At a certain point you realize that you're on the train tracks and the light at the end of the tunnel, that's another train that's coming for you," he said. "And she realized that. She acknowledged it."

Why He Thinks Critics Don't Understand the Decision

The harder edge came when he turned to the people who'd criticized him for it. "Pu**y boys don't get that. Pu**y boys don't understand that. And I don't know if they ever will," he said, framing the whole situation as a question of personal freedom rather than health advice. To him, denying a dying 70-year-old woman a cigarette after a lifetime of smoking wasn't protecting her. It was taking away the one thing she still had control over.

The Context Behind the Comments

Asmongold has talked about his mother's decline before, including a frightening 2021 incident where her oxygen tank caught fire after she smoked too close to it, an accident he managed to put out before it exploded. She died later that year from advanced COPD tied to decades of smoking, with Asmongold serving as her primary caretaker through years of declining health. He's previously said he tried to respect her wishes rather than force treatment or restrictions on her, even when that meant watching her continue habits that were actively killing her.

This latest clip revisits that same territory, just with considerably less restraint than his earlier, more measured comments on the subject. Reaction has split along familiar lines, with some viewers defending his right to make that call for someone he loved and others arguing that handing a dying woman a cigarette isn't the act of freedom he's describing it as. Neither side has changed his mind.