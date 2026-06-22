A growing disagreement between Candace Owens and Laura Loomer has taken another sharp turn after Owens posted screenshots she says came from private conversations with the late Charlie Kirk. The messages were shared publicly as part of Owens' effort to challenge Loomer's recent claims about her relationship with the Turning Point USA founder. What started as a dispute over personal history has now become a much larger fight over how Kirk viewed people around him before his death. Both sides are pointing to different pieces of evidence to support their version of events, with screenshots, photographs, and past interactions all being pulled into the conversation.

The claims Candace Owens is making about Laura Loomer

Rather than focusing on recent comments alone, Owens used the screenshots to argue that Kirk had concerns about Loomer years before his death. According to her posts, the conversations showed that he did not see Loomer as a close ally and had reservations about her behavior.

One of Owens' strongest claims centered on what she described as an attempt to rewrite the nature of Loomer's relationship with Kirk after his assassination in September 2025. In a social media post accompanying the screenshots, Owens argued that Kirk had already formed opinions about Loomer as far back as 2019.

She also accused Loomer of reacting aggressively when she was unable to attend certain events and suggested that this pattern had continued over time.

The alleged messages that have become the center of the dispute

Among the screenshots Owens posted were messages she attributed to Charlie Kirk himself. One alleged exchange included Kirk saying, “Btw Laura texted me, I think she's manic.”

Another message allegedly showed him saying, “I haven't answered. I'm honestly scared of her. She just showed up to Horowitz' btw. On the last day.”

Owens later shared additional screenshots that she said reflected Kirk's concerns about Loomer's role within conservative politics. One alleged message read, “I don't trust her. This doesn't make sense.”

A separate screenshot included a statement attributed to Kirk criticizing Loomer over comments involving former Congressman Thomas Massie during a difficult personal period in his life.

Loomer pushes back against the leaked text narrative

Loomer has strongly disputed Owens' claims and has responded with material of her own. Rather than focusing on the screenshots, she has pointed to photographs and records from political events that she says demonstrate a long-standing connection with Kirk through years of activism.

The disagreement is no longer just about whether the messages are authentic or what was said in them. The larger argument now centers on how Kirk viewed Loomer personally and politically, with both women presenting different versions of that relationship.

One screenshot shared by Owens also included an alleged exchange where Owens responded “I know” after Kirk suggested that Loomer “could be a fed.” Loomer has continued to reject the broader conclusions Owens is drawing from those conversations.

The situation now sits at the intersection of personal relationships, political influence, and competing accounts of Charlie Kirk's private views. Owens argues the screenshots provide direct insight into those views, while Loomer maintains that years of public interactions tell a different story altogether.