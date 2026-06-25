GTA 6 pre-orders officially went live on June 25, and while many players were busy checking editions, bonuses, and pricing, streamer Adin Ross was focused on something completely different. The Kick creator reacted to reports and speculation that GTA 6 Online may not arrive alongside the base game, and he clearly wasn't a fan of the idea.

During a stream, Adin questioned why Rockstar would potentially make players wait so long for multiplayer. The reaction clip, which lasted only a few seconds, showed him looking genuinely surprised as he tried to understand the logic behind separating Online from the main release.

Why Adin Ross thinks a delayed Online launch could be a problem

The biggest issue for Adin wasn't GTA 6's story mode itself. Instead, he was thinking about what happens after players finish it.

"Online is not coming out right away. Everyone's going to beat the story mode in like a week, then what?" he said during the stream.

His concern reflects a common view among players who spend most of their time in GTA Online rather than the single-player campaign. For many people, the multiplayer side is what keeps them playing for years after release.

Adin followed up with another question that summed up his frustration.

"What's the point of waiting a year to drop Online? Why would they do that?"

It's worth noting that the one-year timeline is still speculation. Rockstar has not announced a release date for GTA 6 Online, and there is currently no official confirmation that players will actually have to wait that long.

What Rockstar has officially confirmed so far

Right now, Rockstar and Take-Two are only advertising GTA 6 as a single-player experience when it launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game's official descriptions focus entirely on the story set across Leonida and Vice City. Multiplayer is not mentioned in the current pre-order pages, store listings, or launch announcements.

That detail stands out because GTA 5 followed a different path. Back then, GTA Online arrived roughly two weeks after the main game launched. The absence of any multiplayer information this time has led to a lot of discussion about Rockstar's plans.

Why some players actually support waiting longer

Not everyone sees the rumored delay as bad news. One argument is that Rockstar wants to avoid the technical problems that affected GTA Online's early days. Launching the story mode first could give the studio more time to build a stronger multiplayer experience and reduce server issues.

The timing matters even more for creators like Adin Ross. He has previously talked about plans for a major GTA 6 roleplay server with its own economy system. If Online arrives much later than expected, those plans would naturally have to wait as well.

For now, players can pre-order GTA 6, but Rockstar still hasn't revealed when, or how, its multiplayer component will arrive.