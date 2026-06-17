Twitch streamer Nina Lin is no longer available on the platform after receiving what appears to be a permanent ban. Visitors trying to access her channel are now greeted with a notice saying the account is unavailable due to violations of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. The change showed up only days after Lin was arrested during the New York Knicks' championship celebrations in Manhattan.

The timing has put fresh attention on the creator, whose name has repeatedly appeared in Twitch controversies over the past year. While Twitch has not publicly explained the reason behind the latest enforcement action, the message currently displayed on Lin's channel matches the wording typically associated with indefinite suspensions on the platform.

Why Nina Lin was arrested during the Knicks championship celebrations

The arrest happened on June 13 near Madison Square Garden as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship in 53 years. Videos shared online showed Lin climbing onto the roof of an Amazon delivery vehicle during the celebrations. Shortly afterward, she was taken into custody by authorities. At the time, there was no confirmation regarding whether she would face charges connected to the incident.

The footage circulated widely online and became one of the most discussed moments from the city's championship celebrations, putting Lin back in the spotlight beyond her usual streaming audience.

Nina Lin's Twitch history has included multiple suspensions

The latest ban did not happen in isolation. Back in October 2025, Lin and fellow streamer Zoe Spencer were suspended after older clips resurfaced online. The videos showed interactions involving FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, which many viewers described as inappropriate and non-consensual. The incident led to significant discussion about how Twitch handles moderation decisions involving creators.

That suspension was temporary, and Lin eventually returned to streaming. A few weeks later, she found herself facing another Twitch ban after a livestream filmed inside a Target store spread online. During that broadcast, some viewers accused her of scanning cheaper products while placing more expensive items into shopping bags.

Lin pushed back against those claims. Responding to speculation that she had been permanently removed from the platform, she told followers, "Ain't no way MFs making sh*t up now," and maintained that she would be back.

What Nina Lin's channel currently shows

That prediction did not end up becoming reality. Twitch uses different notices for temporary and permanent enforcement actions. Lin's page now displays a message stating that the channel is unavailable because of violations of the platform's rules, indicating an indefinite suspension rather than a short-term ban.

As of now, Twitch has not publicly commented on the action, which is consistent with the company's long-standing practice of not discussing moderation decisions involving individual creators.