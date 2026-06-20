For most creators, copyright issues usually affect a handful of videos. For Tom "Syndicate" Cassell, the number is much bigger. The YouTuber says nearly 3,000 uploads are now dealing with copyright claims after the music used in his outro was reportedly acquired by a new rights holder. The creator shared the situation on X on June 19, posting a screenshot of a YouTube notification showing that one of his videos could no longer earn revenue because of a copyright problem. According to Syndicate, the issue traces back to a song that has appeared at the end of his videos for years.

How one outro song ended up affecting thousands of videos

Instead of a single upload getting flagged, the problem appears to stretch across a huge portion of his content library.

In his post, Syndicate explained that the outro music he had permission to use was later bought by someone else. After the ownership change, the new rights holder allegedly began enforcing copyright claims on videos featuring the track. The creator said the song appears in almost 3,000 of his videos.

That number becomes easier to understand when looking at how long the music was part of his content. Syndicate claimed the track was used in the outro of virtually every upload on his Life of Tom channel over the last eight years.

The issue appears to center on Life of Tom uploads

The affected content is tied to Life of Tom, Syndicate's vlog-focused YouTube channel. The channel has more than 2.6 million subscribers and contains thousands of videos uploaded over many years.

While sharing details of the situation, Syndicate did not identify the song involved. He also did not name the company or individual who now owns the rights. His comments focused on the ownership transfer itself and the copyright enforcement that followed.

What Syndicate has shown so far

The public information currently comes from Syndicate's posts and the screenshot he shared online. The image showed a YouTube notice indicating that a video was no longer eligible for monetization because of a copyright-related issue. Beyond that, the creator has not shared further details. As of now, all we know is that the song changed ownership and that videos using it are being claimed under the new arrangement.