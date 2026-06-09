Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has drawn nationwide attention for months. But this week, the spotlight shifted away from the investigation itself and toward the people covering it. Several true crime YouTubers and online creators were arrested or cited near Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, after local authorities said residents had repeatedly complained about disruptive behavior in the neighborhood.

The developments come as investigators continue searching for answers in the case of the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will on February 1, and both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are still working the case. As public interest grew, so did the number of independent creators arriving in the area. What began as online coverage soon turned into a growing concern for residents, setting the stage for a police response that has now become a story of its own.

True Crime YouTubers Arrested During Nancy Guthrie Neighborhood Crackdown

According to KVOA, Alexander Zabel Jr., who operates the Criminal Network YouTube channel, was arrested before 6 p.m. He faces two counts of obstruction of a highway or public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance. Troy Lewis “DAA Juice” Bradshaw was also arrested on a public nuisance charge.

Another local creator, Damian Todd Enderle of the crime blog 857 Tucson, was cited for public nuisance and later released. Authorities said the actions followed months of complaints involving blocked roads, trespassing, filming near homes, and behavior that disturbed people living in the area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies had already issued warnings and citations. The local homeowners association also installed trespassing signs. However, officials said some individuals continued ignoring those measures, leading to stronger enforcement efforts by law enforcement.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Remains The Central Focus

Behind the arrests is a much bigger story that remains unsolved. Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February, and investigators continue to follow leads while asking the public for information. Despite the attention surrounding the creator crackdown, authorities say their main focus remains finding Guthrie.

In a statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said, “Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law.” The department added, “Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law.” Officials also said they received reports and video evidence of other incidents in the area.

The arrests have sparked debate online, with some questioning how the situation was handled. Yet the larger issue has not changed. Nancy Guthrie is still missing, and her family continues to offer a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery. As the investigation moves forward, the question remains the same: can renewed attention help bring answers to a family still waiting for the