YouTuber Drew Gooden has challenged one of MrBeast's biggest claims about YouTube growth, saying he simply doesn't believe Jimmy Donaldson could pull it off. The discussion goes back to a statement MrBeast made about starting over from scratch with a brand-new YouTube channel. According to Gooden, that idea sounds more like a "bluff" than something that would actually happen. The debate picked up after MrBeast crossed the massive milestone of 500 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel on June 12.

Drew Gooden questions MrBeast's biggest YouTube prediction

Speaking to Dexerto, Drew Gooden was asked about one thing he would erase from the internet if he had the chance. Instead of naming a video or a trend, he pointed straight at MrBeast's YouTube channel, but not because he dislikes it.

Gooden explained that deleting the channel would force MrBeast to prove something he has claimed before. Referring to Jimmy's comments about growing a brand-new channel, Gooden said, "Recently, I saw him say that if he started over from scratch without his face with a brand new channel, he could get like 10 million subscribers in a few months. And I just don't think that's true."

He then added, "So, I would delete his channel and force him to do that. He would have to put his money where his mouth is."

What MrBeast originally said about starting a new YouTube channel

The comments Gooden was referring to came from a conversation MrBeast had with Colin and Samir in late 2023. During that interview, Jimmy said that if he created a completely fresh channel, even without showing his face, he believed he could reach 10 million subscribers within six months.

According to him, the biggest advantage wouldn't be money or fame. It would be experience. "It's purely knowledge. If you knew what I knew, you could get 10 million views per video and get 10 million subscribers... within six months. It really is just knowledge," he said.

Gooden also spoke about another issue during the same interview. If he had the power to change YouTube, he said he would remove AI-generated content from the platform. While acknowledging that YouTube has started acting against some AI content farms, he argued that AI-generated videos are becoming more common across the internet and many viewers don't even realize they're watching them.