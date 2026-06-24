When people imagine a collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, they probably picture a tightly scheduled shoot, a few quick takes, and a fast goodbye. That's pretty much what MrBeast expected too. Speaking during a recent Click Baited podcast appearance, the YouTube creator looked back on his time working with Ronaldo and admitted he went into the collaboration with very low expectations when it came to how much time he'd actually get with one of the world's biggest athletes. What happened instead caught him completely off guard.

MrBeast expected only a few minutes with Ronaldo

Before the cameras even started rolling, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, was already trying to make things easy for Ronaldo's team.

He explained that he understood how busy the football superstar was and even joked that he only needed a few minutes to make the video work. According to him, he was willing to build an entire challenge around whatever tiny window of time Ronaldo could spare.

That expectation changed once filming began. MrBeast recalled Ronaldo telling him to take as much time as necessary because he wanted the content to turn out well. Instead of rushing through the shoot, the Al-Nassr star reportedly made it clear that there was no pressure to hurry things along.

The collaboration didn't end when filming wrapped

The videos they filmed together became some of the biggest collaborations of late 2024. Ronaldo featured MrBeast in his YouTube video I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet!!, while MrBeast later uploaded Beat Ronaldo, Win $1,000,000.

The projects helped bring together two of the biggest audiences on the internet and played a role in the explosive early growth of Ronaldo's YouTube channel. What stood out most to MrBeast, though, happened after the production was over.

Ronaldo invited MrBeast to his house after filming

According to MrBeast, Ronaldo invited him over to his house once the shoot was finished. He said he repeatedly tried to give Ronaldo opportunities to back out, insisting that the filming itself had already been more than enough.

Ronaldo apparently wasn't interested in ending the interaction there. The pair spent additional time together away from the cameras, talking and hanging out without turning it into more content.

Reflecting on the collaboration, MrBeast described Ronaldo as a genuinely nice person and said the football icon treated him far better than he had imagined beforehand.

The creator explained that his assumptions were shaped largely by Ronaldo's status and demanding schedule. Instead, he walked away remembering the extra time, the conversations away from the spotlight, and the hospitality he received.