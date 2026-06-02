A year after winning a private jet in one of MrBeast's biggest YouTube challenges, Jabari Brown has unexpectedly found himself making headlines again. The young pilot, known online as Captain Treezy, was briefly detained in Paraguay after authorities seized a large shipment of marijuana from a separate aircraft he helped operate. While Brown has since been released, the incident quickly drew attention because of his connection to MrBeast's viral competition and the luxury jet he won in 2025.

The case began on May 30 when a Bombardier Challenger 604 landed at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport near Asuncion, Paraguay. According to Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD), officials discovered 261.6 kilograms, or about 577 pounds, of marijuana inside suitcases being unloaded from the aircraft. Authorities later detained several people connected to the flight, including Brown, who was working as a co-pilot.

Jabari Brown Released After Paraguay Authorities Found No Evidence Against Him

Brown became well known online after defeating 99 other pilots in MrBeast's "100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet" challenge. He won a Hawker 400XP valued at around $2.4 million. However, officials have confirmed that the aircraft involved in the Paraguay investigation was not the jet he received from MrBeast.

As the investigation moved forward, prosecutors reviewed flight records and questioned those involved. Brown cooperated with authorities and provided flight logs. According to local reports, prosecutors found no evidence connecting him to the cargo found inside passengers' luggage.

One local report stated, "Jabari Stephen Brown was released this Monday, June 1, 2026, by decision of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Paraguay. The authorities determined that, in his role as a contracted co-pilot, he had no knowledge of the drugs (261 kg of premium marijuana) that were in the passengers' luggage."

While Brown has been cleared for now, the investigation remains active. That brings attention to the people who are still facing legal action and the broader questions authorities are trying to answer about the flight.

Paraguay Investigation Continues As Focus Shifts To Other Passengers

Sometimes the biggest headlines are not the full story. Although Brown's name spread quickly online because of his MrBeast connection, investigators are now focused on other parts of the case.

According to SENAD, three U.S. citizens identified as Marisol Rivas, Troy Anthony Vasquez, and David Thomas Wise were arrested and remain in pretrial detention. Authorities allege the marijuana was intended for neighboring Brazil, where the shipment was reportedly valued at about $3.6 million. Officials are also examining the aircraft's rental arrangements and travel history.

The story has also generated interest because it comes during a busy period for MrBeast-related headlines. However, there is currently no public evidence linking MrBeast or his company to the Paraguay case. For now, Brown is free, the investigation continues, and the case serves as a reminder that viral fame can sometimes place ordinary people at the center of unexpected global news stories.