Most creators probably have some kind of plan for their brand after they're gone. MrBeast, though, seems to have turned that idea into what sounds like one final challenge video. A clip from his appearance on the Flagrant podcast started making rounds again after being shared by X user @LunixTwin on June 24, 2026. In the video, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, explains what he wants to happen to his YouTube empire after his death. The answer wasn't a boardroom discussion, a legal strategy, or a corporate succession plan. Instead, it involved a tombstone, a group of friends, and a competition that sounds straight out of a MrBeast video.

MrBeast wants his crew to compete for the channel at his tombstone

While speaking with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, MrBeast described a plan involving some of the people who have appeared in his videos for years.

According to him, Carl, Chandler, and Chris would place their hands on his tombstone after he dies. The challenge is simple: whoever removes their hand last gets everything.

"The second I die, Carl, Chandler, Chris... They all put their hand on my tombstone, last one to take it off gets the channel. Everything. 100% everything," he said.

The conversation didn't stop there. MrBeast mentioned that Nolan could potentially be added to the challenge, although he joked that a decision hadn't fully been made yet.

The podcast hosts questioned who should be included

After hearing the plan, Akaash Singh pointed out that one person seemed to be missing.

"Like, dude, you just left the brown guy out of this," he joked.

MrBeast responded by explaining that Tariq works mostly behind the camera, which is why audiences don't see him as often. Andrew Schulz then asked whether Tariq should get a chance to participate too.

MrBeast seemed open to the idea, saying the plan could eventually be updated to include both Nolan and Tariq.

At one point, Schulz suggested keeping the competition limited to three people. MrBeast laughed but stayed committed to the concept.

This isn't actually a new idea from MrBeast

What surprised many viewers is that the tombstone challenge wasn't something he came up with recently.

Back in March 2021, MrBeast posted a version of the same idea on X, saying that Chris, Karl, and Chandler should compete by keeping their hands on his tombstone, with the winner receiving the channel.

The topic has also appeared in multiple interviews and podcast conversations over the years. During the Flagrant discussion, it came up while talking about legacy, future videos, and what happens to the massive business he has built.

Before the segment ended, MrBeast made it clear he wasn't treating the idea as just a joke. "I tweeted it one time, but I'm serious," he said, adding, "I don't care how much you guys are crying.