MrBeast's latest milestone is something that no other YouTuber has been able to do before. On June 12, 2026, MrBeast was live on his official YouTube channel when he reached 500 million subscribers. Even before this milestone, MrBeast was the most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube, but this milestone puts him in a completely different category.

What makes the achievement even crazier is the fact that nobody else is even close right now. MrBeast had already built a massive lead over other creators before reaching 500 million subscribers. The channels behind him are still hundreds of millions of subscribers away, which shows just how much bigger his audience has become over the last few years.

How MrBeast reached 500 million subscribers in front of viewers

The run-up to the milestone wasn't happening quietly. During the final hours before crossing 500 million, MrBeast was live on his YouTube channel while viewers kept checking the subscriber count.

As the number got closer and closer to the target, people watching the stream started following every update. The final 100,000 subscribers came in incredibly fast, taking only a few minutes. Soon after, the channel officially crossed the 500 million mark and created a piece of YouTube history.

The road that eventually led to 500 million subscribers

For people who have been watching YouTube for years, the platform has gone through several different eras. There was a time when PewDiePie dominated subscriber rankings, and later the platform saw the massive subscriber battle involving T-Series.

Now the picture looks completely different. MrBeast has slowly turned himself from a growing creator into the biggest individual name on the platform. Year after year, he kept setting new growth records, and crossing 500 million subscribers is the latest example of just how far that growth has gone.

A subscriber number no creator had reached before

YouTube has seen plenty of huge milestones over the years, but 500 million subscribers is a number that had never been reached by an individual creator before. That's what makes this achievement stand out from many of the records that came before it.

The channel is also still growing at a rapid pace. With hundreds of millions of subscribers already behind him and no individual creator close to the same number, MrBeast has now pushed the benchmark higher than ever before on YouTube.