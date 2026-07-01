Ludwig is not done with Street Fighter just yet. Only a few days after defeating Tyler1 during EVO 2026's Friday Night Showdown, the Twitch streamer has announced his own creator tournament called "Sh*t Fighters." Instead of another one-on-one exhibition, this time he's bringing together fellow streamers and friends to see how everyone stacks up in Street Fighter 6. The event will be streamed live on Ludwig's Twitch channel on July 1, 2026, at 1 PM PT. While the tournament already has several confirmed names, Ludwig has also hinted that more competitors could still join before things kick off.

Full list of participants for Ludwig's Sh*t Fighters tournament?

Ludwig has already confirmed six participants for the event. The current lineup includes:

Ludwig

EmilyWang

Stanz

SuperFT

EskayOW

Slime

When announcing the tournament, Ludwig posted that viewers would finally find out "how good I am at Street Fighter," while tagging the creators who are already part of the competition. He also mentioned that there are remaining competitors still to be decided, meaning the final bracket may not be locked in yet.

Among the announced players is Emily Wang, who competes as a Teamfight Tactics challenger for Citadel Gaming. Familiar Ludwig collaborators Stanz and Slime are also joining, while Twitch streamer Eskay, who is known for playing Street Fighter, adds another experienced name to the roster.

Why is Ludwig hosting a Street Fighter tournament now?

The announcement comes right after Ludwig's impressive showing against Tyler1 at EVO 2026 in Las Vegas on June 26. Going into the exhibition, plenty of people questioned whether he could actually win. Before the match even started, Ludwig confidently predicted, "I have put in the work. I predict a 10-4 win."

He almost called it perfectly. Instead of 10-4, Ludwig defeated Tyler1 by 10-3, using Marisa against Tyler1's Guile. Looking back at his prediction after the match, he joked, "10-3, I'll take it."

What happened after Ludwig's EVO victory?

His win wasn't the only thing people discussed after the exhibition. During his post-match interview, Ludwig said, "I like Street Fighter but I also like viewers, it just doesn't work like that. I'm sorry." Those comments received criticism from some members of the fighting game community.

Ludwig later responded by saying the situation had been blown out of proportion. He explained that he was meeting fighting game fans in person at EVO and added, "We are all having a good time in real life with each other. This is a made up Twitter drama from a sloptuber.