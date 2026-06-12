LowTierGod jumped into the ImNotKenneth and Kathelina drama this week and came out with a take that nobody was really asking for. The streamer went live on Kick and had a lot to say about how Kenneth handled finding out his ex had been cheating on him with her cousin. Not everyone agrees with him.

What LowTierGod Actually Said About ImNotKenneth On Stream

LowTierGod's core argument was simple. Kenneth should never have made that video. The streamer called the dossier video "female-style" behavior and labelled Kenneth a simp for going public with it. His position was that no matter what a woman does, a man is not supposed to expose her like that.

He laid it out directly on stream: "Men are supposed to roll with the punches. You're never supposed to dossier your chick. That's the rule, no matter what she does."* According to LTG, taking the betrayal publicly and building a case against your ex is emotional behavior that men should not engage in, regardless of how bad the situation was. The clip spread fast on X after being posted by @desni3_7, and reactions started rolling in almost immediately.

Why The Internet Is Not Buying LowTierGod's Take

The response online was not kind to LTG. A big part of the pushback focused on the specific details of the situation he was defending against. Kathelina was not just accused of cheating. She was accused of cheating with her own cousin, something Kenneth claims he found out through a cat litter box camera that caught her on a FaceTime call. Kenneth then posted a dossier video laying out the evidence, which is what LTG was criticising.

Many viewers pointed out the obvious problem with LTG's position. If the logic is that men should stay silent no matter what their partner does, that includes situations involving family members. That framing did not land well. Several replies questioned whether LTG's advice was about emotional maturity or just about protecting bad behavior.

Others brought up LTG's own history, noting that he has been at the center of his own controversies in the past, including allegations that have been widely discussed online. The argument that someone with that background was lecturing Kenneth on how to handle betrayal struck a lot of people as rich.

What Led Up To This Point In The ImNotKenneth And Kathelina Drama

The situation between Kenneth and Kathelina had already been running for a while before LTG got involved. Kenneth first went public, accusing Kathelina of cheating on him with her cousin. Kathelina responded by making sexual assault allegations against Kenneth. Kenneth then posted a video with what he claimed were text messages from her that he said contradicted her allegations and showed the activity in question was consensual.

LTG's clip lands in the middle of all that ongoing back and forth. Kenneth has not responded to LTG's comments publicly. Kathelina has also not addressed LTG's take directly. The conversation is still very much alive online with no clear resolution in sight.