LowTierGod is currently facing huge backlash and a lot of questions after a clip from his previous livestream was found online. In the livestream, viewers claimed that LowTierGod was hitting his cat with a vacuum cleaner. The clip was later posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit on June 6, 2026, where it quickly became a major topic of discussion. After the video went viral, LowTierGod got caught up in a lot of trouble as people from all platforms started criticising and lashing out at him.

What happened in the viral LowTierGod cat clip?

The controversy comes from a 20-second video taken from one of LowTierGod's gaming streams. In the footage, he can be seen holding a vacuum cleaner while his cat suddenly runs out of the room.

A number of viewers believed the streamer appeared to swing the vacuum cleaner toward the animal as it was leaving. That moment quickly became the focus of discussion, with many people debating exactly what happened in the clip.

Some Reddit users went as far as calling the incident animal abuse. Others questioned whether platform action should be taken if the allegations were true. The video itself became the main piece of evidence people were discussing while sharing their opinions online.

Older accusations were also brought up during the discussion

As people were discussing the cat incident, a lot of users pointed out that the streamer was also found mistreating animals in the past during his streams.

Those claims were not connected to the recent vacuum cleaner incident itself, but they still became part of the conversation as users debated the latest allegations. The subreddit thread continued growing, with more than 462 people sharing their thoughts on the situation.

LowTierGod says he only scared the cat and never touched it

After the clip spread online, LowTierGod addressed the allegations during a later livestream. According to him, the situation was being blown out of proportion.

The streamer claimed he chased the cat with the vacuum cleaner because the animal had damaged a part of his carpet. He said fixing that section would cost him around $250. While responding to criticism, he insisted that he never actually touched the cat and only tried to scare it.

LowTierGod also defended how he treats his pets. He told viewers that his cats are spoiled and said they have automatic litter boxes, automatic food dispensers, wet food, and cat furniture. According to him, people online were acting as if they had seen him physically attack the animal, which he strongly denied.

He repeatedly maintained that no contact was made and that the vacuum cleaner was only used to frighten the cat rather than hurt it.

The allegations surfaced only days after another video involving LowTierGod made rounds online. On June 2, 2026, footage showing him representing himself in court and being granted a restraining order against the mother of his child was widely shared on X. The cat controversy became the next incident to place the streamer back under public scrutiny.