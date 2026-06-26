FaZe Banks doesn't really need the views. He's been in the influencer game since the Vine days, built a name through FaZe Clan, and at this point has more financial cushion than most creators half his age. None of that stopped him from titling his latest livestream with his ex-girlfriend something that had absolutely nothing to do with where he actually was.

What "LIVE ON EPSTEIN ISLAND" Actually Shows

The stream, posted across both Twitch and X on June 25, 2026, carried the title "LIVE ON EPSTEIN ISLAND W/ MY EX GF." The promotional post showed Banks and Alissa Violet taking a boat selfie against a tropical Caribbean backdrop, the kind of resort-area shot that could have come from dozens of luxury getaways. Nothing in the image suggests the pair were anywhere near Little St. James, the actual private island tied to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking case. The name was the hook, not the location.

Banks and Violet dated publicly from 2017 to 2019, in a relationship that ended amid mutual cheating accusations and plenty of public airing-out on Twitter at the time. Rumors that they'd reconciled had already circulated as early as February 2025, which Banks addressed at the time without confirming much. This stream put the two of them back in front of an audience together, regardless.

The Pregnancy Comment That Made Things Messier

During the broadcast, Banks referenced Violet being pregnant and suggested the child was his. Violet pushed back on that, framing herself, saying on stream that she did not know who the father was. Neither of them offered much more clarity beyond that exchange, leaving viewers with conflicting statements rather than an actual answer.

Why the Backlash Was Immediate

The post racked up millions of views within hours, and the replies were not kind. A large share of the criticism focused on exactly what the title was doing, borrowing the name of a real location tied to the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors to manufacture shock value for a livestream announcement. Commenters pointed out that Banks is approaching 40 with no shortage of money, which made the stunt read less like a joke and more like a man running out of better ideas to stay relevant.

There's no indication Banks has ever spoken publicly in support of Epstein's victims or engaged with the subject seriously outside of moments like this one. The pattern critics described was straightforward: Epstein-related content reliably pulls views given how much public interest the case still generates, and titling a stream this way costs nothing while guaranteeing attention. Several replies went further, calling for Banks to step away from content creation altogether. As of now, neither Banks nor Violet has addressed the backlash directly, and the stream itself remains up on both platforms where it was originally posted.