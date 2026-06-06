KSI's departure from Sidemen has taken another unexpected turn after the group publicly addressed how the split happened. While many fans were still trying to process the news, a statement released by the content collective on June 5, 2026, revealed that things did not unfold the way they had hoped. The statement wasn't about announcing the departure itself. Instead, it focused on how the news became public. According to the group, they had wanted a different approach and felt it was important to explain why the situation had taken time to address. Their comments have now become a major talking point among viewers, with many questioning how the exit was handled.

Sidemen say they wanted to give KSI a proper farewell

Rather than focusing on the reasons behind the departure, the group spent much of its statement talking about what they wished had happened before the announcement became public.

The creators explained that they would have liked more time to prepare a send-off for JJ, including a farewell video and an opportunity for everyone involved to reflect on what had been built over the years. They also said they wanted a chance to celebrate that journey together before moving on.

One reason the statement took time, according to the group, was because Sidemen operates as a collective rather than through a single spokesperson. They said each member had different opinions and feelings about the situation, making it difficult to respond immediately.

The group's biggest issue was how the announcement happened

The clearest point in the statement came when Sidemen addressed the timing of the announcement itself.

According to the group, JJ shared news of his departure before everyone had agreed on a joint way to tell their audience. That detail appears to be at the center of their frustration. While the statement remained respectful and wished him well, it also made clear that the process did not happen as a mutual decision.

The group described the situation as the end of an era but stressed that Sidemen would continue creating content going forward. They reassured viewers that the remaining members would keep operating with the same commitment and optimism as before.

KSI's reaction has also become part of the discussion

Shortly after the statement was published, KSI responded underneath the post with a heart emoji. However, as of this writing, that response no longer appears to be visible.

Aside from that brief interaction, there has been no further response mentioned in connection with the group's statement. For now, the public conversation remains centered on Sidemen's explanation of how the announcement unfolded and why they believe the departure could have been handled differently.