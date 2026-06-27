A new clip featuring Kick streamer Ethan Qi is making rounds online after showing him getting into a real-life fight during one of his IRL streams. The short video shows the content creator, dressed in a Sailor Moon-inspired cosplay outfit, grappling with another man on a public street before putting him in a chokehold. The footage ends with Qi standing over the man after the fight, leaving viewers split over what they had just watched. The incident was shared in a 35-second clip that spread across X, where users focused less on the argument that led to the fight and more on the unexpected outcome. Many couldn't believe that someone wearing a sailor-style costume managed to overpower a noticeably bigger opponent. Others weren't fully convinced the confrontation was genuine, with several users questioning whether the whole thing had been staged for content.

What happened in Ethan Qi's viral street fight?

The video takes place at night on what appears to be a public street. Ethan Qi, wearing a Sailor Moon-inspired sailor top and skirt, is seen facing off against a larger man dressed in a tank top and bright pink shorts. The clip doesn't show what happened before the confrontation, but it quickly turns physical.

Instead of trading punches for long, Qi closes the distance and brings the man to the ground using grappling. He then locks in a chokehold while staying on top until the other man stops resisting. Moments later, Qi gets back on his feet as the clip comes to an end.

Ethan Qi is already known for pushing limits with IRL content

For people who haven't come across his streams before, this isn't completely out of character. Ethan Qi is an IRL streamer on Kick who regularly posts street content, cosplay challenges, and videos built around confrontations designed to grab attention. His social media accounts also feature similar edgy public content, with the Sailor Moon outfit becoming one of his recurring looks.

The fight shown in the clip fits that same style. It mixes cosplay with public interactions and physical challenges, something viewers already associate with his content.

Viewers debated whether the fight was real or planned

The post sharing the clip came with a caption joking that the larger man had lost "-1000 points" after getting beaten by "Sailor Gay Moon," turning the unusual matchup into a meme. Much of the conversation underneath focused on how unexpected the result looked rather than the fight itself.

Not everyone accepted the clip at face value, though. Some users argued it could have been staged, while others believed Qi's movements suggested he had experience with martial arts or grappling. A few also pointed out that the other man's attacks looked predictable, making it easier for Qi to take control once the fight reached the ground.

At the time of writing, no additional context explaining what started the confrontation has been shared alongside the viral clip.