Kathelina, who most people online know as Kvrtez, is making rounds on social media again. But this time, it has nothing to do with the allegations that put her name everywhere earlier this month. Instead, a clip showing the Twitch streamer finding out she got accepted into Kai Cenat's Streamer University 2 has been getting shared around.

The reaction was honestly hard to ignore. The moment Kathelina realized she made it in, she started screaming, jumping around, and celebrating like crazy. It wasn't one of those calm reactions where someone just smiles and says thank you. She looked genuinely shocked and excited, and the clip quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the Streamer University selections.

Kathelina completely lost it after seeing she got accepted

The clip itself is pretty simple. It shows Kathelina learning that she had been accepted into Streamer University 2, and her reaction says pretty much everything.

As soon as the news hit, she started yelling from excitement and bouncing around. It looked like one of those moments where everything finally clicks and you realize something you've been hoping for actually happened.

A lot of creators see Streamer University as a huge opportunity, so it's not really surprising that she reacted the way she did. Still, the amount of excitement she showed definitely made the clip stand out from the many other acceptance reactions people have posted.

The moment comes after weeks of controversy around her name

Part of the reason the clip got so much attention is because Kathelina's name has already been all over the internet recently.

Earlier this month, her ex-boyfriend ImnotKenneth uploaded a video talking about the end of their relationship. In the video, he made allegations that she cheated on him. He also claimed the other person involved was her blood cousin.

Kenneth went into detail about how he says he discovered everything, mentioning a camera-equipped cat litter box and messages he allegedly found on her phone. Those claims spread quickly online and became the main reason many people started searching for Kathelina's name.

As of now, Kathelina has not publicly responded to those allegations.

From controversy to Streamer University 2

What makes this clip interesting is the contrast between where the conversation around Kathelina was a few days ago and where it is now.

Most discussions about her recently were focused on the accusations made by Kenneth. The Streamer University clip, though, shows something completely different. Instead of relationship drama, viewers are seeing a creator celebrating a major milestone.

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is one of the biggest creator-focused events in streaming, and getting accepted is a big deal for many smaller creators trying to grow their audience. Judging by her reaction alone, Kathelina clearly saw it the same way.

For now, the acceptance clip is giving people a different reason to talk about her name, showing one of the happiest moments she's shared online in quite some time.