Johnny Somali's legal battle in South Korea has taken another hit. The controversial streamer has officially lost his appeal after a South Korean court rejected requests from both his legal team and prosecutors. That means the original sentence stays exactly the same: six months in prison with hard labor. The decision was delivered on June 25 inside a packed courtroom, bringing another major update in one of the internet's most talked-about legal cases.

The appeal came after Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as Johnny Somali, was sentenced in April. He had asked the court for a lighter punishment, arguing that being in custody had made it difficult for him to receive medication for bipolar disorder. Prosecutors, however, wanted the opposite outcome, asking the court to increase his punishment to three years behind bars. The judges rejected both requests, leaving the original sentence untouched.

Why the court refused to change Johnny Somali's prison sentence

The April ruling found Johnny Somali guilty of multiple obstruction of business charges, two violations of the Minor Offenses Act, and Deepfake-related charges. Those convictions became the foundation of the appeal hearing, but the court ultimately decided there was no reason to reduce or increase the punishment already handed down.

According to YouTuber Legal Mindset, who provided live updates from outside the courtroom, Somali did not appear visibly affected after hearing the verdict. Legal Mindset also said the streamer is expected to challenge the decision again by appealing to South Korea's Supreme Court. If that happens, he could spend around three more months in what was described as a "detention center hell" before eventually serving another three months in prison if the ruling remains unchanged.

What led to Johnny Somali's legal trouble in South Korea?

The case goes back to a series of incidents during his time in South Korea that drew widespread criticism. One of the most discussed moments involved him dancing on the Statue of Peace, a memorial dedicated to victims of sexual slavery during World War II. Authorities also accused him of disrupting businesses, causing disturbances on a bus, blasting North Korean propaganda, and committing several other acts that eventually led to criminal charges.

His actions also resulted in confrontations with local creators. During one incident, a former Special Forces YouTuber physically knocked him out. That creator was later ordered to pay a punitive fine, which influencer Donut Operator reportedly covered.

The ruling also arrives as South Korea continues seeing tougher legal action against livestreamers whose content crosses legal boundaries, with several high-profile creators now facing serious consequences over stunts filmed for online audiences.